Sandwich revokes liquor license for Route 34 Pub & Grub

Sandwich Police Chief James Bianchi told the City Council Monday evening, June 13, the city would revoke the liquor license for the Route 34 Pub & Grub at 1201 E. Church Street before midnight.

Bianchi said earlier that day the Illinois Liquor Control Commission upheld the city liquor commissioner’s decision to revoke the pub’s liquor license, effectively shutting the business down.

The commission’s action stems from a 2019 bribery scheme involving Ryan F. Sargis, 46, of the 400 block of Holiday Drive in Somonauk, son of the pub owner.

According to court documents, Sargis met with Bianchi on Sept. 18, 2019 and offered him $500 to give to interim Sandwich Mayor Rich Robinson. In return, Sargis wanted the mayor’s help to secure a special use permit for the business, according to court documents.

Sargis was arrested shortly after noon on Sept. 18, 2019 in the 1200 block of East Church Street, Sandwich.

Sargis later plead guilty and was sentenced on Sept. 1, 2021 to three years in prison for the bribery conviction and one year in prison for an unrelated driving while license revoked charge from 2019, to be served consecutively with his bribery sentence.

Richard Haymaker, an attorney for the Illinois Liquor Control Commission, said Tuesday the business can file for a petition of rehearing on the commission’s decision to uphold the city’s liquor commissioner’s decision to revoke the pub’s liquor license within 20 days.

Pending the petition’s approval, Route 34 Pub & Grub would be allowed to reopen until the Illinois Liquor Control Commission made a decision, according to Haymaker.

Should the petition be denied by the state commission, Route 34 Pub & Grub would be forced to close again.

Haymaker said they would then have 35 days to file for administrative review through the Kendall County Circuit Court, where they would need to get an order from a judge to remain open.

Bianchi said he was unsure whether the business would attempt to appeal the process, but as of midnight June 13, the liquor license would be revoked and the pub closed.



