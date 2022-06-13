Police arrest Yorkville man on aggravated criminal sexual abuse charges

YORKVILLE - A Yorkville resident, Cameron M. Kuras, 33, of the 300 block of Mulhern Court, has been arrested on charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse (six counts), possession of child pornography, traveling to meet a minor and grooming, according to Yorkville police.

In a statement, police said the charges against Kuras stem from an investigation they began in January.

Police said they determined during their investigation that Kuras had been communicating with and engaging in sexual activity with a 16 year-old female.

Police said they obtained a warrant for Kuras’ arrest June 3 and he turned himself in to police June 9.

Kuras is currently being held at the Kendall County jail in Yorkville on a $50,000 bond.

Police noted the charges against Kuras are not proof guilt and the burden to prove Kuras guilty beyond a reasonable doubt will be on the state at trial.