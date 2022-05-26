Sandwich police reports / May 26, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Domestic battery arrest

Sandwich police arrested John Todd, 60, of the 400 block of North Eddy Street, Sandwich, at 5:48 p.m. May 19 on a charge of domestic battery. Police said Todd was not able to post bond and was transported to the DeKalb County Jail in Sycamore pending court proceedings.

Domestic battery arrest

Sandwich police arrested Stanley Gareski, 43, of the 100 block of Lisbon Street, Sandwich, at 4:11 a.m. May 12 on two county charges of domestic battery. Police said Gareski was not able to post bond and was transported to the DeKalb County Jail in Sycamore pending a court appearance.

Animal torture

Sandwich police arrested Davion James, 18, of Chicago, at 2:23 p.m. May 12 on a charge of animal torture. Police said James posted bond and was released pending an appearance on the charge at the DeKalb County Courthouse in Sycamore.

Domestic battery charges

Sandwich police arrested Robert Rutherford-Sobol, 29, of the 1100 block of East Fifth Street, Sandwich, at 9:41 p.m. May 12 on charges of domestic battery. Police said the suspect was not able to post bond and was transported to the DeKalb County Jail in Sycamore pending court proceedings.