Oswego SD308 announces PRIDE winners for April

Oswego SD308 announced the April 2022 winners of the PRIDE (Proudly Recognizing Individuals Demonstrating Excellence) Recognition Program on Monday, April 25 at its Board of Education meeting. Prior to the meeting, Dr. Sparlin visited each winner at their school/building to announce and celebrate their recognition.

The winners for the month of April 2022 are:

Teachers of the Month, sponsored by Allied First Bank: Vanessa Fehrenbacher, second grade, dual-language teacher, Boulder Hill Elementary School; Mary Hardy, special education teacher, Oswego High School; Anna Hog, German teacher, Oswego East High School; Julia Stoeckel, K-5 instructional coach, Lakewood Creek Elementary School.

Oswego School District 308 Teachers of the Month for April 2022. (photo provided )

Employees of the Month, co-sponsored by Chick-fil-A and Huntington Learning Center: Amy Bales, special education teaching assistant, East View Academy; Jenny Long, security dean’s assistant, Oswego High School.

Oswego School District 308 Employees of the Month for April 2022. (photo provided )

The winners each received recognition and prizes from the generous District Partner sponsors of the PRIDE program: Allied First Bank, Chick-fil-A, Hunting Learning Center and Culvers.

“The individuals honored and recognized as PRIDE winners not only go above and beyond for our students and schools but they also reflect the true meaning of service,” said Dr. John Sparlin, superintendent of schools. “The board and I are honored to recognize our teachers and our employees through this program for all they do on a daily basis for the success of our students.”

The Board of Education implemented this program in the fall of 2015 to recognize, promote and celebrate the many contributions made by teachers and employees across the district. This year, the district has an open nomination process in which anyone can nominate teachers and employees. To nominate an individual for consideration in the Board’s PRIDE recognition program, go to sd308.org/PRIDENomination.

To learn more about the PRIDE program, visit sd308.org/PRIDE