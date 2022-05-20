Waubonsee College staffers recognized at national conference

Waubonsee Community College received national recognition at the recent 2022 American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) annual conference in New York City.

College leaders received recognition for the positive impact they have personally made at the college, in the classroom and across the nation.

David Voorhees, professor of Earth Science and Geology was recognized with the Dale P. Parnell Distinguished Faculty designation. Recipients of this faculty distinction are recognized as individuals who go beyond what is required to ensure that students succeed in their academic endeavors.

Voorhees was also selected as a finalist for one of AACC’s newest awards in 2022, Faculty Member of the Year, which is part of the AACC’s Awards of Excellence. The Awards of Excellence include several categories that underscore the association’s priorities and bring national visibility to leaders among its member colleges. Voorhees has served as a full-time Earth Science and Geology faculty member at Waubonsee since 2002.

Dr. Christine Sobek, president of Waubonsee Community College, was also selected as a finalist for one of AACC’s newest awards for 2022, CEO of the Year. The CEO of the Year is also a part of the AACC’s Awards of Excellence.

Dr. Sobek became the fourth president of Waubonsee Community College on July 1, 2001. In this role, she is responsible for the overall leadership of the college, which serves more than 14,000 students each year, employs approximately 1,100 employees, and provides educational programs and services across four campus locations.

Dr. Sobek recently announced her retirement, effective Jan. 4, 2023, and was recognized at AACC during the annual Hail and Farewell Luncheon and Annual Business Meeting.