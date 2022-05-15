Oswego Girl Scout is top cookie seller in northern Illinois

Rhiannon Reynolds of Girl Scout Troop 4221 in Oswego sold 3,302 packages of cookies making her the No. 1 Cookie Entrepreneur for 2021–22 in northern Illinois.

From Dec. 13 through March 27, local Girl Scouts sold Girl Scout Cookies in innovative ways while dealing with unprecedented cookie inventory challenges. Scouts sold cookies virtually on their cookie business websites, hosted pop-up cookie booths in their neighborhoods, worked with DoorDash through a new national partnership and sold cookies safely in-person, door-to-door or at traditional cookie booths outside local businesses.

Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois is proud of these Girl Scouts in a time of new obstacles to overcome. These future community leaders stepped up in amazing ways to become successful entrepreneurs through the Girl Scout Cookie Program.

During Girl Scout Cookie season, each local Girl Scout sets out to sell delectable cookies while building entrepreneurial and business skills imperative for leadership and future success. All the net revenue raised stays within the northern Illinois area.

Cookie earnings power amazing experiences through programming, while Girl Scouts and their troops decide how to invest in impactful community projects, personal enrichment opportunities and more. Skills learned in the cookie program also influence later success as data shows 57% of Girl Scout alumnae in business say the cookie program was beneficial to skills they possess today, such as money management, goal-setting, and public speaking.