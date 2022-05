Little Rock-Fox Fire Protection District firefighters extinguished a fire in a single story home early Thursday morning, May 12, in the 300 block of North Ben Street in Plano.

Initial reports indicate firefighters found the home fully involved with fire upon arrival.

The fire was reported extinguished at 2:52 a.m.

Firefighters from the Bristol-Kendall, Somonauk, Sandwich, Sugar Grove and Oswego fire protection districts assisted.

This is a developing story and will be updated.