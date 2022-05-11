Oswego SD 308 promotes Fahey to Prairie Point principal

OSWEGO — Noelle Fahey has been promoted to principal of Prairie Point Elementary School in Oswego starting with the 2022-23 school year.

The Oswego School District 308 Board of Education voted to approve the appointment of Fahey, currently the school’s assistant principal, at its May 9 meeting.

Fahey will replace Jennifer Groves, the current principal, who has accepted the principal position at Brokaw Early Learning Center, also in Oswego.

Prior to joining School District 308, Fahey was a fifth-grade teacher in the Yorkville School District 115 from 2007 to 2017.

“It has been my great privilege to have served as the proud assistant principal since 2017, and I look forward to continuing to support and to develop the strengths and talents of our staff and students,” Fahey said.

“Our exemplary staff has a strong commitment to the unique needs of all students, and I am honored to work alongside them each day, Fahey said.

“I am excitedly looking forward to a year where we show our students and community that through staying motivated and setting personal goals, we can grow and achieve more,” she continued.

Fahey obtained her Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from Northern Illinois University, DeKalb, in 2004 and a Master’s Degree in Educational Administration from NIU in 2010.

“Her dedication to Prairie Point, positive attitude, ability to build strong relationships with all stakeholders, and drive to increase student achievement makes her the perfect fit for the job,” said Lindsay Allen, Director of Elementary Education for School District 308.



