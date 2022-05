Oswego police are investigating a robbery that occurred at an electronics store at 5:34 p.m. May 5 in the 2600 block of Route 34.

In a statement, police said a male subject forcibly ripped a MacBook Air valued at approximately $1,249 out of a store employee’s hands and then left the store.

Police described the subject as an African-American male in his early 20s who is approximately 5′10″ tall and wearing a black jacket and black pants.

No one was injured in the incident, police said.