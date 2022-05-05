Plano police reports / May 5, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Suspect faces battery, theft charges

Plano police arrested Robert A. Conduff, 41, of the 400 block of East Lafayette Street, Somonauk, at 6:15 p.m. April 26 at a business in the 6800 block of Route 34 on charges of retail theft and battery. Police said the suspect battered an employee at the business. He was taken into custody and later released pending a court appearance on the charges after posting a recognizance bond.

DUI among charges

Plano police arrested Logan J. Sheridan, 21, of the 800 block of Canyon Trail, Yorkville, at 11:54 a.m. April 29 on Route 34 at Beecher Road after stopping the vehicle he was driving for a minor traffic violation. Police said Sheridan was charged with driving under the influence, aggravated speeding, driving while license suspended, unlawful use of registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Police said Sheridan was later released after being given a court date.

Warrant arrest

Plano police arrested Robert Shelton, 39 of the 3100 block of Hoffman Street, Plano, at 6:10 p.m. May 2 at his residence on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a traffic offense charges. Police said Shelton later posted bond and was released pending a court appearance.