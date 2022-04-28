Two sworn-in as Oswego police officers

Erika Gutierrez and Nicholas Bozek were sworn in as the Oswego Police Department’s newest officers during an April 19 Village Board meeting.

Gutierrez, 26, grew up in the northwest suburban Northlake and Park Ridge, and graduated from John Hancock College Prepatory High School in Chicago.

Erika Gutierrez (center left) and Nicholas Bozek (center right) were sworn in as Oswego's newest patrol officers by Village President Troy Parlier (left), witnessed by Police Chief Jeff Burgner (right) and police commissioner Carrie Niesman (not pictured), at a Village Board meeting April 19. (David Petesch)

She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois Chicago, where she majored in criminal law and justice and minored in psychology and sociology.

She has recently worked with the Department of Homeland Security in the Transportation Security Administration at O’Hare International Airport.

Bozek, 27, grew up in Downers Grove, graduated from Downers Grove North High School before earning an associate’s degree in criminal justice from the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn.

Both Bozek and Gutierrez will be attending the Police Training Institute in Champagne beginning May 9, where they will spend 14 weeks. Upon graduating from the academy, they will enter into a 20 week field training which they must complete before being released out to solo-patrol.

The officers were sworn in by Village President Troy Parlier witnessed by Police Chief Jeff Burgner and police commissioner Carrie Niesman.

Gutierrez was joined by her mother, step father, daughter, brother and three sisters. Bozek was joined by his parents and his girlfriend, and both new officers had a strong showing of support from their new colleagues.

“We welcome you to the Oswego Police Department,” said Burgner, “And we look forward to seeing your careers develop.”