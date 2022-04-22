Kendall County Sheriff’s Office sex, violent offender compliance check finds five potential violators

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office identified five registered sex offenders that were possibly in violation of the state’s Sex Offender Registration Act or Violent Offender Against Youth Registration Act during a county-wide compliance check completed April 13.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said they conducted the check with the assistance of 11 other police agencies who checked compliance on 104 offenders.

The sheriff’s office said police were able to make contact with a total of 49 registered offenders and criminal investigations are now being conducted into the five offenders who may not have been in compliance.

“The Sheriff’s Office is committed to the safety of all citizens within Kendall County. To meet this commitment, we will conduct regular compliance checks on sex offenders and violent offenders to ensure they comply with the requirements of state law. We are fortunate to have such strong partnerships with local and federal law enforcement agencies, which maximizes the effectiveness of these efforts,” Sheriff Dwight Baird said in the statement.

The other police agencies joining with the sheriff’s office in conducting the checks were the Yorkville Police Department, Plano Police Department, Plainfield Police Department, Oswego Police Department, Montgomery Police Department, Joliet Police Department, Aurora Police Department, Minooka Police Department, Illinois Department of Corrections Parole Department, and the United States Marshals Service.