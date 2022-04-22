FVCS participating in May 5 Give DeKalb County Campaign

Fox Valley Community Services is participating in the 2022 Give DeKalb County Campaign through the DeKalb County Community Foundation. FVCS supporters can donate through online and mail-in donations.

Give DeKalb County is a 24-hour fundraising event May 5 that supports nonprofit organizations in or serving DeKalb County. Every donation made during Give DeKalb County leverages a portion of matching funds from the Bonus Pool.

The easiest way to contribute to Give DeKalb County 2022 is to make an online donation at GiveDeKalbCounty.org. The minimum online donation amount is $5.

Donations through the mail are being accepted from April 21 and ending with those postmarked by May 5. To give by mail, use a donation form available through DCCF and FVCS. For information on donating by mail, call Patty at FVCS at 815-786-9404.

Donations go directly to FVCS to provide services to seniors who flourish through active adult activities, home services program and adult day service.