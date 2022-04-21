Plano police reports/April 21, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Warrant arrest

Plano police arrested Ray Trevino, 26, of the 2300 block of Sumac Drive, Yorkville, at 9:45 p.m. April 12 in the 1000 block of West Route 34 on a DeKalb County warrant on a charge of violation of an order of protection. Police said Trevino was transported to the county jail in Yorkville pending a bond hearing.

Aggravated speeding

Plano police ticketed Jose Organista Jr., 21, of the 30th block of Sonora Road, Boulder Hill, for aggravated speeding after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 12:13 p.m. April 17 at Eldamain and Galena roads.











