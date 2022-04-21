Kendall County Sheriff’s reports/April 21, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Disorderly conduct incident

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a disorderly conduct incident at 5:52 p.m. April 17 at a business in the 1300 block of Route 30 in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said its investigation into the incident is continuing.

Arrested on DUI charge

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Devon Baker, 47, of the 2200 block of Onieda Street, Joliet, while responding to a single-vehicle property damage cash near Ridge and Bell roads in unincorporated Seward Township. The sheriff’s office said Baker was charged with driving under the influence.

DUI charge after crash

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Holly Hopkins, 38, of the 4000 block of Boulder Court, Aurora, at 5:03 p.m. April 15 while responding to a single-vehicle property damage accident in the 1000 block of Route 31 in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said Hopkins was charged with driving under the influence.

Disturbance report leads to warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Kristi Gladd, 33, of the 20th block of Chatham Place, Boulder Hill, at 10:50 p.m. April 15 while responding to a report of a disturbance at her residence. The sheriff’s office said Gladd was found to be wanted on a LaSalle County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Assault charge

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Nicholas Stadler, 31, of the 20th block of Chatham Place, Boulder Hill, on a charge of assault at 12:46 a.m. April 16 at his residence.

Domestic battery arrest

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a domestic battery at 5:37 p.m. April 14 in the 0-99 block of Saugatuck Road in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said the investigation into the incident is continuing.

Property damage reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal damage to property at 7:17 p.m. April 14 in the 0-99 block of Sonora Road in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said an investigation into the incident is continuing.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a domestic battery at 1:52 p.m.. April 13 in the 100 block of Dolores Street in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

Fraud reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a fraud that they took at 6:51 p.m. April 13 in the 100 block of Circle Drive West, Bolder Hill.

Driving while license revoked

Sheriff’s deputies cited Josefina Pina-Miranda, 27, of the 300 block of Elmwood Drive, Aurora, after stopping the vehicle she was driving at 11:19 p.m. April 13 in the area of Route 31 and Light Road in Oswego Township. Police said Pina-Miranda was ticketed for driving on a revoked license and found to be wanted on an Aurora police warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license suspended. The sheriff’s office said Pina-Miranda was released on a recognizance bond at the scene.

Forgery report taken

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a forgery at 12:40 p.m. April 12 in the 9000 of East Veterans Parkway, Yorkville.