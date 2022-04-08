Plano Public Library announces upcoming adult, youth programs

Plano Community Library has announced upcoming programs. The library is at 15 W. North St. in Plano. For information, call 630-552-2030 or visit planolibrary.info.

Knit & Crochet Group: Thursdays, 10 a.m. to noon, via Zoom. This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarn and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. No registration required. The Zoom meeting link is available on the Programs page of the library’s website.

Writers’ Group: April 14 and 28, 6:30 to 8 p.m. in-person or via Zoom. Join other writers to discuss your work. Open to adults and high school students. No registration required. Held in the lower level meeting room. The Zoom meeting link is available on the Programs page of the library’s website.

Book Club: Wednesday, April 20, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. The book for April, “Book of Longings” by Sue Monk Kidd, will be discussed. The book for May will be “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks and will be available at the Checkout Desk. This group reads a variety of genres. Newcomers are welcome anytime.

Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP): Wednesdays, April 13 and 27, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., in-person. Kendall-Grundy Community Action Services will be at the Plano Library to provide help with LIHEAP applications. Please bring the following to apply: Social Security cards for every household member; proof of total income for the last 30 days for anyone 18 years or older in the household; and current gas and electric bills. Call 630-553-8011 for more information. No appointment necessary.

Technology Help Desk: Saturday, April 23, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., in-person. Free, drop-in opportunity to meet with tech expert Robert Mitilieri. He’ll be here to assist with questions you may have about your computer, cell phone, tablet, or e-reader. Bring your device with you for the best experience. No registration required.

Card Making Class – Spring Cards: Thursday, April 7, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Jennifer Boring will teach you how to make five handmade cards using simple techniques and embellishments that will enhance your finished project. Open to high school students, adults, and students 10 and older accompanied by an adult. $5 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration. Call 630-552-2030 or stop by the Information Desk to register.

New Life for Old Bags: Saturday, April 9, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Help turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for the homeless. For more information contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or 708-846-1704. No registration required. Meets in the lower level meeting room.

Youth programs

Preschool Storytime: Mondays, April 11, 18 and 25, 10:30 to 11:10 a.m., in-person. For ages 3-6. Features simple stories, music, movement activities and a simple craft. Parents must remain in the Kids’ Library during the program. For independent 3-6 year olds, without an adult. Registration required. Call 630-552-2025 or stop by the Kids’ Library Desk to register.

Rhyme Time: Wednesdays, April 13, 20 and 27, 10:30 to 11 a.m. or 6 to 6:30 p.m., in-person. For babies to age 3. This lap sit storytime features action rhymes, finger plays, songs, movement activities, a simple story, and parent-child reading time. Active adult participation is an integral part of this program. Bring a blanket for your family to sit on. For babies to age 3 accompanied by an adult. Call 630-552-2025 or stop by the Kids’ Library Desk to register.

Pizza and Pages (grades 6-8): Tuesday, April 12 or Thursday, April 14, 4:45 to 5:30 p.m., in-person or via Zoom. Join us for our Pizza & Pages book discussion. Pizza will be served. “The War that Saved My Life” by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley will be discussed. Registration required. Call 630-552-2025 to register. Meeting ID and password will be provided at registration.

Create @ the Library (grades K-5): Monday, April 18, 2 to 3 p.m. or Tuesday, April 19, 6 to 7 p.m. You bring your creativity, imagination, and patience – the library will provide the rest. We’ll work together to create a rolled paper art project. Registration required. Call 630-552-2025 or stop by the Kids’ Library Desk to register.



