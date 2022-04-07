Oswego police reports/April 7, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Domestic battery arrest

Oswego police arrested Daniel P. Loose, 42, of Danbury Lane, Oswego, at 8:44 p.m. April 4 on a charge of domestic battery. Police said Loose was transported to the county jail in Yorkville pending a bond a hearing.

Red Bull theft

Oswego police are investigating a retail theft that occurred at 6:15 a.m. April 3 at a gas station/convenience store in the 1800 block of Route 30 Police said two male subjects stole multiple cases of Red Bull valued at $250.

DUI arrest

Oswego police arrested Dan E. Johnson, 45, of 1714 Great Falls Drive, Joliet, after stopping the vehicle he was driving for a speeding violation at 1 a.m. April 4 on Forest and Judson avenues. Police said Johnson was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and cited for speeding 81 mph in a 35 mph zone and disobeying a traffic signal. Police said Johnson’s vehicle was towed from the scene and he later posted bond and was released.

Warrant arrest

Oswego police arrested Erik McDougle, 47, of Oswego, at 3:41 p.m. April 3 while responding to a report of a verbal domestic dispute in the 400 block of Bluegrass Parkway. Police said McDougle was found to be wanted on a warrant on a charge of driving on a suspended license. He was transported to the county jail pending court proceedings.

Warrant arrest

Oswego police arrested Dustin R. Branch, 21, of Oswego, at 12:15 p.m. April 3 in the 400 block of Cascade Lane. Police said Branch was wanted on a Marion County warrant on a charge of driving while license revoked. The suspect was transported to the county jail.

Hit-and-run crash

Oswego police took a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 2:27 p.m. April 1 on Route 34 at Fifth Street. Police said the investigation into the crash is complete and the case is closed.

One injured in Wiesbrook Drive crash

A 53-year-old Trenton, New Jersey, man was injured at 5:29 a.m. March 31 in a crash on private property involving a trailer mover and a parked semitrailer in the 2000 block of Wiesbrook Drive. Police said the injured man was transported to an area hospital.

Credit card theft reported

Oswego police took a report involving the theft of credit cards at a 4:15 p.m. April 1 at a fitness center in the 200 block Ogden Falls Boulevard. Police said the theft occurred March 29.

Theft investigation underway

Oswego police are investigating the possible theft of mislaid property at a bank in the 200 block of Douglas Road. Police said the incident was reported to them at 6:06 p.m. March 30.

Theft from sporting goods store

Oswego police are investigating a retail theft that occurred at 4 p.m. March 29 at a sporting goods store in the 2400 block of Route 34. Police said three subjects took the merchandise.

Wallet stolen at fitness center

Oswego police are investing the theft of a wallet that occurred at 1 p.m. March 29 at a fitness center in the 200 block of Ogden Falls Boulevard.

Street found spray painted

Oswego police took a report of criminal defacement to public property at 7:08 p.m. March 29 in the 200 block of Wolverine Drive. Police said someone spray painted the roadway.



