Boutique hotels to visit along the Fox

Hotel Baker is a local institution and an amazing experience for guests. (Photo provided by the River Corridor Foundation of St. Charles)

Any trip along the Fox River is a great one, but if you’re yearning for more than just a day trip, why not extend your visit and stay at one of these charming boutique hotels or B&Bs?

Hotel Baker

St. Charles

www.hotelbaker.com

Hotel Baker is oozing with well-appointed class of the past. Known as the “Crown Jewel of the Fox,” the hotel sits on the riverbank in a city known for its history. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Hotel Baker, built in 1928, exudes elegance. Enjoy a respite in the upscale wine and martini lounge. Visit the formal rose garden, check out the vintage ballroom or relax along the river.

Herrington Inn & Spa

Geneva

www.Herringtoninn.com

The Herrington Inn & Spa, with its European-styled architecture, framed gable roofs and a garden courtyard, also overlooks the Fox River. Each room has a gas fireplace, whirlpool tub, and most rooms include a patio or balcony. Enjoy relaxing and revitalizing services in the on-site spa. Then, find homemade cookies and milk waiting for you in your room in the evening.

Victorian Rose Garden Bed & Breakfast

Algonquin

www.victorianrosegarden.com

Voted best bed and breakfast in McHenry County, the Victorian Rose Garden Built, in 1886, sits within Algonquin’s downtown historic district, near restaurants, unique shops, the Fox River, and the Prairie Path/Fox River trail. Enjoy complimentary homemade goodies, soda and water. If you’re so inclined, you can play the Petroff grand piano in the parlor, relax in the Great Room or head to the kitchen for coffee. Outside, take in the garden or relax on one of the porches or the patio.

Fox River B&B

Ottawa

www.foxriverbnb.com

Charles Lindbergh spent the night in this historic Victorian farmhouse in 1926 and so can you!

Fox River Bed and Breakfast sits on 17 country acres, just minutes from a plethora of things to do: rent a canoe, get adventurous at SkyDive Chicago, visit Starved Rock and Matthiessen state parks, hike the I & M Canal trail, or spot a wide variety of avians while bird watching. Take a mule-pulled canal boat ride at LaSalle Canal Boat and Lock.

124 Lofts Hotel

West Dundee

www.124lofts.com

Located in historic downtown Dundee, 124 Lofts Hotel offers chic urban-style Loft Rooms in a quaint downtown setting. Each room features a king-size mattress, pressed 400-thread count linen, private bathroom, kitchenette with under counter refrigerator, Keurig coffee maker and complimentary fast Wi-Fi for streaming your favorite shows on the 60” LED smart TV. The entire downtown district is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. 124 LOFTS is a perfect home base for exploring the Fox River Valley.

Sinclair Suites

West Dundee

www.sinclairsuites.com

A historic boutique retreat, also located in historic downtown West Dundee, Sinclair Suites, built in 1909, balances elegant history with contemporary style. The second floor of the meticulously renovated brick building was transformed into four private one-bedroom suites, offering a stylish retro-luxe vibe, with spacious 13-foot ceilings, clean lines and minimalist furnishings.