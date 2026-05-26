Sunshine, sweat and goat yoga take over summer activity calendar

Aqua Aerobics is a unique way to get your exercise in and stay cool doing it. (Photo provided by Swanson Pool)

Naturally, this Kane County Magazine glance at outdoor fitness lends itself to activities well-suited for parks or nature.

Farms, too.

A rural setting in the southwest corner of the county provides the baa-ckdrop for goat yoga, a fitness pastime that blends the longstanding wellness exercise with animal therapy. Blue Sky Farm, 8S890 Mighell Road, Sugar Grove, offers classes through October.

Farm co-owner Ellen Beaulieu figured she’d capitalize on what was then a new fitness fad several years ago.

“It was a crash course,” she said. “We kind of built the plane as we flew it.”

These days, goat yoga and private cuddles have become staples on the farm.

“My mission statement is all about connection,” Beaulieu said. “A place to connect with animals, the Earth and each other. And that’s what I believe that we’re doing. It gives people an opportunity to be on a farm and enjoy themselves. To relax.”

For prices and more information, visit blueskyfarmgoatyoga.com.

And for more udderly enjoyable options for outdoor fitness this summer, read on.

AQUA AEROBICS

This exercise blends cardio, strength training and flexibility – with water, of course. The pool setting offers lower impact while boosting resistance and can be a fun way to increase or maintain your fitness level. Contact venues for more information on offerings and fees.

• Mill Creek Pool, 39W125 S. Mill Creek Drive, Geneva

• Swanson Pool, 8 North Ave., St. Charles

• Sunset Pool, 710 Western Ave., Geneva

OUTDOOR FITNESS COURSES/ WORKOUT STATIONS

Take on these local layouts to challenge yourself or perhaps move one step closer to that audition for “American Ninja Warrior.” Or simply shift that gym workout outdoors.

• Clark Island Recreation Area, 2 E. Laurel St., Batavia

• Pottawatomie Park, 8 North Ave., St. Charles

• Primrose Park, 38W755 Bolcum Road, St. Charles

Pickleball S'mores & More Go pickling at Batavia Park District this summer. (H. Rick Bamman/H. Rick Bamman / For The Batavia)

PICKLEBALL

It might be time to try this friendly, social hybrid of tennis, badminton and table tennis, although chances are you may have already. The Sports & Fitness Industry Association estimates that 24.3 million Americans “pickled” in 2025, up 4.5 million from the previous year.

Parks and recreation areas with outdoor courts include:

• Belgium Town Park, 229 N. 9th St., St. Charles

• Big Woods Park, 1063 S. Raddant Road, Batavia

• East Side Sports Complex, 3565 Legacy Blvd., St. Charles

• James O. Breen Community Park, Campton Hills and Peck roads, St. Charles

• Mill Creek Community Park, N 940 Prairie Drive, Geneva

• Pottawatomie Park, 8 North Ave., St. Charles

• West Main Community Park, 40W101 Main St., Batavia

SKATE PARKS

If you know the ins and outs of inline skating and skateboarding, you know. With that comes the cognizance that hipped banks and halfpipes don’t grow on trees.

Multiple skate parks offer the chance to hone your skills. Take a look:

• Clark Island Recreation Area, 2 E. Laurel St., Batavia

• East Side Sports Complex, 3565 Legacy Blvd., St. Charles

• Geneva Skate Park, 1800 South St., Geneva

• Mt. St. Mary Park, Route 31 and Prairie Street, St. Charles

• River Bend Community Park, 6N517 Geneva Ave., St. Charles

TRAIL WALKING AND BIKING

Fox River Trail, Great Western Trail, many points elsewhere

The Kane County Magazine coverage area offers an abundance of opportunities for trail recreation, with the 44.6-mile Fox River Trail and 17- mile Great Western Trail each weaving through these parts. Visit www.traillink. com to find maps and more info.

Check out the websites of the Batavia, Geneva and St. Charles park districts and the Kane County and Elburn forest preserves to find additional routes.

Is your ride originating from or taking you through the Pride of the Fox? Pottawatomie Park, 8 North Ave., St. Charles, offers a free bike plaza that includes benches, a bike repair center and water bottle fill station.

WATER RECREATION

Fabulous Fox Water Trail

Designated as part of the National Water Trails System by the U.S. Department of the Interior in June 2023, the trail stretches 158 miles from southeast Wisconsin to northeast Illinois and has more than 70 access points.

Among them:

• Batavia Dam (above and below)

• Batavia Riverwalk Ramp

• Boy Scout Island, St. Charles

• Fabyan Forest Preserve, Geneva

• Ferson Creek Park, St. Charles

• Frank Gorham Memorial Canoe Launch, St. Charles

• Geneva Boat Launch

• Laurelwood Park, Batavia

• Mt. St. Mary Park, St. Charles

• Pottawatomie Park, St. Charles

Visit www.fabulousfoxwatertrail.org for more information about access types, fees, etc.

Interested paddlers can rent single-person kayaks ($18 per hour per boat) and pedal boats ($22 per hour per boat) from the River View miniature golf course in Pottawatomie Park. Renters may use kayaks and boats in the Fox River between the railroad trestle to the south and No Wake Buoys to the north.

YOGA IN THE GARDENS

1-2 p.m. June 14, July 12, Aug. 9, Sept. 13, Oct. 11

Healing Gardens at Stonehill Farm

37W249 Dean St., St. Charles

$25

Certified yoga instructors Danae Molitor and Ildiko Puskas guide a “gentle and nurturing” yoga session that allows participants to reduce tension and “pamper” themselves with an afternoon in the peaceful gardens. Participants should bring a mat and water.