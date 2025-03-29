Building community through fashion at Makoma House

It’s hard to miss one of the newest women’s clothing boutiques in St. Charles, Makoma House, situated in a standalone, tan stucco building at 211 S. Main Street, donned with freshly potted flowers and colorful, patterned bags hanging from a wooden ladder.

And for anyone who has recently been in the shop (or online), it’s hard to miss the almost-addicting allure of owner Maggie Komes.

On any given day, Komes, 24, can be found filming “a-day-in-the-life” videos for her social media accounts, inviting viewers to follow along while she opens the shop, lights candles, waters plants, unboxes new arrivals, styles mannequins and whips up mouth-watering lattes.

One could argue that Komes is an actual living doll, as she playfully models outfits in the mirror of the dressing room, accessorized by her flawless manicure, glossy dark locks and crystal blue eyes set against sun-kissed skin. A delicate, gold septum nose ring coupled with her sweet disposition and soothing voice exudes a boss-babe vibe, instantly inspiring those watching to buy anything (and everything) she’s selling.

Makoma House is a welcoming and warm boutique where you can find the latest fashion trends and baubles. (Photo by Katie McCall)

But for Komes, it’s not just about the pretty clothes.

While the moniker was simply born from combining her first and last name (and love of Frankoma Pottery), Komes intentionally included “house” to emphasize the space as a more intimate, welcoming environment —far beyond somewhere to solely purchase clothing and accessories.

“I envisioned creating a spot where women could meet, have a drink, chat, get to know me and just hang out,” said Komes. “I’m always thinking about how we can all support one another. Long before we even opened, it was my goal to bring the community together.”

Makoma House is based in St. Charles. (Photo by Katie McCall)

And that she has. Within the first few months of opening, Komes hosted several events in her space, including the Alleyway Soirèe, where she and other surrounding businesses threw a block party, featuring pop-ups from local artisans, food trucks, live music and the famous Makoma House gelato cart. At her July Brunch and Bouquets event, guests enjoyed pastries and a custom iced coffee bar while arranging their own bouquets with blooms from a local flower farmer.

“I don’t think shopping has to be a formal experience,” said Komes. “It’s all about getting people in here and having fun.”

Upon entering the airy, feminine space, one is greeted by a neutral, calming palette of whites accented with warm woods and pops of pearlescent tile. The arched dressing rooms are outfitted in custom designed wallpaper, featuring Komes’ signature bows and “martini ladies” logo, as well as a little fox, paying homage to the St. Charles community.

Two tufted, mauve-hued swivel chairs anchor the room, inviting guests (and shopping partners) to lounge between trying on new looks. Petal-like light fixtures float overhead, floral-scented candles flicker nearby and French-Indie music hums in the background.

From special occasion dresses and buttery-soft loungewear to a build-your-own necklace bar and unique gifts (think coffee table books, glassware, perfume), Komes’ artistic eye and ability to curate unexpected outfits inspires customers of all ages, shapes and sizes to step outside of their comfort zone — season to season.

“My own style is always changing, so I figured why not switch up the vibe of the store, too. Summer was very inspired by the Italian coast, but moving into fall and winter, I’m thinking NYC street style, very editorial … blazers, baggy jeans, trench coats, leather jackets, chunky sweaters,” said Komes. “I want every woman to feel empowered, beautiful and confident — no matter where they’re going or what they’re doing. I promise I have something for everyone.”

Despite Komes’ love of fashion (a self-proclaimed shopping addict from the womb) and years of working in retail, the thought of opening her own brick-and-mortar seemed unrealistic as a fresh graduate from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with a degree in advertising. It wasn’t until her aunt, Abby Komes, a St. Charles local, mentioned the building was available for rent earlier this year.

“I had been tossing around the idea of possibly opening an online store, but when we visited the space, I was immediately drawn to that round window facing Main Street. I saw the potential and thought maybe this is it,” said Komes. “I went home and didn’t sleep that night. The next day, I took my dad to see the space — and he was instantly sold.”

A week later, she took a leap of faith and signed the lease. Immediately following, Komes’ family rallied to help build out the gorgeous space that is now a breath of fresh air to the downtown retail scene.

Her aunt showcased her unparalleled DIY skills by handcrafting every single fixture, including the marble-topped front counter and clothing displays. Her brother, uncle and dad, all tradesmen with expertise in electric, plumbing and ironwork, helped get construction off the ground. Komes traveled to Nashville with her mom and aunt for their first buying trip. Her grandmother even sewed the curtains for the changing rooms.

“It was truly a family affair,” said Komes. “We all have a very special relationship, and I couldn’t have done this without them.”

Be sure to follow along with Komes on Instagram @makomahouse for details on upcoming events, new product arrivals, styling tips and lots more!