Brush and Restore puts comfort first in Geneva

The team at Brush and Restore in Geneva is dedicated to granting their patients a comfortable and caring experience at their dentistry. (Photo provided by Brush and Restore)

Dr. Alli Wolski, owner of Brush and Restore – Dentistry of Geneva, loved going to the dentist as a child.

Today, she loves providing personalized care and promoting healthy smiles for her patients.

Her patients are smiling, too — Brush and Restore – Dentistry of Geneva was recognized in the 2025 Kane County Best of the Fox Readers’ Choice Awards as one of the area’s top dental practices.

“This recognition means a lot to my team,” Dr. Wolski said. “We work really hard putting our best foot forward for our patients. When we first started, we wanted to figure out how we could stand out and provide a different experience for people. People aren’t excited to come to the dentist, but we want them to be more comfortable, more excited to come in.”

Brush and Restore – Dentistry of Geneva is designed to make patients feel at home. Located in the heart of downtown Geneva, the practice operates out of a space that was originally opened in the 1950s as a dental practice. The architecture of the office seamlessly blends in with the beautiful homes around it.

Inside, the welcoming environment sets the stage for a positive visit, where patients can relax under the trusted, compassionate care of Dr. Wolski and her entire team. By connecting with patients on a personal level, the practice delivers the highest quality of care.

“Some patients have carried the weight of a negative dental experience since childhood,” Dr. Wolski said. “Our patient-centered approach focuses on open, reassuring communication in a calming environment—with noise-canceling headphones and warm neck pillows—to help ease their anxiety. Once they experience a positive visit, it often transforms their perception of dentistry and helps them feel confident returning for care.”

Choosing Brush and Restore – Dentistry of Geneva means selecting not only an award-winning dental office but also a partner in your pursuit of a healthier lifestyle. The highly educated, experienced and compassionate team takes time to know each patient, offers individualized care, and promotes overall health and well-being.

The practice offers expertise in:

Preventive dentistry: exams and imaging

Cosmetic dentistry: bonding, crowns and veneers, implant restorations, whitening

Restorative dentistry: fillings, crowns, bridges, implant crowns, removable dentures and partials, and implant-supported dentures

As a board member and current president of the Fox River Valley Dental Society, a member of the American Dental Association and Illinois State Dental Society, Dr. Wolski is deeply committed to her profession and patients.

Her dedication extends beyond dentistry. Wolski’s team has volunteered at the Northern Illinois Food Bank, organized food drives in their office and given oral hygiene presentations at local schools and to Rising Lights Project. Brush and Restore belongs to the Geneva Chamber of Commerce and supports the community through many local sponsorships, including serving as an active sponsor and participant for Autumn Fest of Geneva each year.