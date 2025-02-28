Accentuate and accessorize with the professionals

Hats are the perfect way to make a bold declaration of your own unique fashion sense. (Photo provided by Shine Over Shade)

When you are getting ready for a night on the town, there is nothing more satisfying than having the perfect handbag or necklace that brings it all together. These pieces are known as accessories, and they are an easy way to elevate your look.

Accessories often depend on a person’s style. If you enjoy the fashionable and free-spirited boho-chic style, Shine Over Shade in Geneva has you covered. Owner Heidi Cadwallader’s store focuses on supporting women-owned businesses, and she stocks her shelves with all the latest trends of this genre, from jewelry to headwear.

“I’ve always been a big fan of hats. At my store, I have a build-your-own-hat,” she explains. “You can get the structured hat, and then you can buy stones, bands, feathers, and other different fun accessories to add so you can use it for different occasions.”

Cadwallader also spends time researching the story behind her merchandise. “One brand I have is called Brass and Unity, which is very dear to me,” she mentions. “(The owner) came back from Afghanistan with PTSD and started this jewelry company. 20% of all of her net profits goes back to supporting rehabilitation of first responders and soldiers. It’s good to be able to support that and have a story behind what people are buying.”

Meaningful accessories are always sought after, and Geneva’s Edie Boutique uniquely caters to this demand. “We just got a charm bar of necklaces and bracelets. You buy the chain and then we have all the charms individually,” explains manager Jenn Shannon. “You can custom make something for yourself or for a gift. Anyone can wear a charm bracelet, and we have so many additions that symbolize different things.”

Outside of this accessory bar, Shannon’s advice is to have a go-to pair of earrings and necklace that enhance your everyday looks. Recent popular purchases at Edie also include gold jewelry, dainty necklaces, chunky rings, and hair ribbons.

If you are looking for something more permanent, however, consider visiting Lenny Lou Collective in Geneva. They provide seamless welded jewelry that lasts much longer than other accessories on the market. Contrary to many’s initial belief, no body modification is necessary. After choosing your favorite dainty gold chain from their collection, Lenny Lou’s welders will painlessly fasten the jewelry to your wrist, ankle, or neck. This way, there is no need for a pesky clasp, and you will be perfectly accessorized every day without the hassle of taking it on and off.

Getting permanent jewelry also creates lasting memories. “Most of the time, I have people coming in with others and it’s experiential,” explains the owner. “It’s to celebrate a birthday or a bachelorette party. Now, I even have girls bringing their boyfriends in. It’s just a fun experience and a way to commemorate something.”

LENNY LOU Commemorative jewelry is a meaningful and timeless piece to add to your style. (Alyson Keen/Alyson Keen)

While accessory trends change often, it is most important to find something that is true to you. Fashion is whatever you make it to be, so don’t be afraid to experiment and try new things.