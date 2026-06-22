Teuscher Legacy Dental: multigenerational excellence

Dr. Michael Teuscher shares the practice with his sons, Dr. Brayden Teuscher, Dr. Riley Teuscher and Dr. Jameson Teuscher. (Photo provided by Teuscher Legacy Dental)

It was a love of science that first steered Dr. Michael Teuscher into the field of dentistry, though he admits he never imagined it would one day become a family legacy — or that three of his four sons would follow him into the profession, eventually working together under the same roof.

“It’s been a great career for me, because I really love what I do,” Teuscher said.

Today, after nearly four decades in dentistry, he continues to find joy in caring for patients and sharing the practice, Teuscher Legacy Dental in St. Charles, with his sons, Dr. Brayden Teuscher, Dr. Riley Teuscher and Dr. Jameson Teuscher. Together, the four doctors bring complementary areas of advanced training and clinical focus, allowing the practice to offer collaborative, comprehensive care for patients of all ages.

That approach has helped Teuscher Legacy Dental earn recognition as one of the best dental practices in Kane County in the 2026 Best of the Fox voting — an honor the family sees as a reflection of the trust they have worked to build with patients over many years.

Since launching his first dental practice in 1985, Teuscher said the foundation of his work has remained the same: listening to patients, understanding their concerns and helping them feel confident in their care.

“It begins by listening to people and taking the time to understand,” he said.

At Teuscher Legacy Dental, the doctors and their team intentionally allow time during appointments so patients don’t feel rushed, whether they are visiting for the first time, returning for routine care or discussing more complex treatment needs.

“It’s what we do differently,” Teuscher said.

The first of his sons to express an interest in dental health was Riley, one of the two middle sons, who graduated from Wheaton College and Midwestern University College of Dental Medicine. Riley has completed advanced training in orthodontic therapy for children and adults, with a special focus on growth, development and pediatric airway-centered care.

Brayden, the oldest brother, also graduated from Wheaton College. He began his career in finance, but said he eventually realized he wanted work that combined problem-solving, relationships and hands-on care. He returned to school and earned his Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from Midwestern University College of Dental Medicine. In addition to general dental care, he has pursued advanced training in implant dentistry, impacted wisdom teeth removal, restorative dentistry and occlusion.

Jameson, the youngest of the brothers, said he knew as early as high school that he wanted to follow a career rooted in science and patient care. Like his brothers, he graduated from Wheaton College before continuing his studies at Midwestern University College of Dental Medicine. He continues to hone his skills through advanced training, including a growing focus in endodontic care.

Though Dr. Michael Teuscher had an established practice in Rockford, he said that as his sons began to show interest in dentistry, the family started to imagine a future practice together in the Tri-Cities. They ultimately chose St. Charles as their home base.

In 2020, the team found an ideal location and had the opportunity to renovate a 4,000-square-foot facility to create their vision for the practice. The space was designed to bring together advanced technology, ample room for patient care, and a calm, welcoming atmosphere.

“We were able to design a dental space with the improvements we wanted,” Teuscher said.

The renovated office was fitted with high-quality air filtration systems, modern dental technology and thoughtful comforts for patients. The goal was to create a space that reflected not only clinical excellence, but also the feeling of being genuinely cared for.

“We wanted a space that reflected our commitment to excellence in the clinical care we provide,” Dr. Brayden Teuscher said.

That commitment is central to the practice’s guiding phrase: “Choose Excellence.” For the Teuschers, excellence is not only about the technical side of dentistry. It also means taking time with people, communicating clearly and creating an experience where patients feel respected and known.

The doctors describe their practice as highly collaborative. Whether a patient needs routine care, restorative treatment, orthodontic guidance, wisdom teeth removal, implant dentistry, the team often consults with one another.

“We’re always bouncing ideas off each other,” Dr. Michael Teuscher said.

That team approach also allows patients to receive most of their dental care in one location, with doctors who know them and can communicate closely about their needs.

The practice welcomes patients of all ages and provides care for the entire family, from infant tongue-tie concerns and a child’s first dental visit to adolescent orthodontic care, adult restorative dentistry and more advanced treatment needs.

For the younger Teuschers, who grew up playing basketball and other sports together, the team approach is a natural part of how they work. Together with their incredible team — which at times includes Dr. Michael Teuscher’s wife, Janice — the doctors hope to create an atmosphere that feels both professional and familiar. They create a place where patients experience high-level dentistry delivered with warmth.

For Dr. Michael Teuscher, seeing his sons carry that vision forward has made the work even more meaningful.

The word “legacy,” for the Teuscher family, is not simply about sharing a last name on the sign. It is about continuing a standard of care built on listening, trust, advanced training and a commitment to treating people with genuine care.

“We’re grateful when patients recognize what we’re trying to build,” Dr. Brayden Teuscher said. “Our goal is that every person who walks through the door feels cared for, respected and confident that our team has their best interests at heart.”