State Street Jewelers’ Martha Sanchez is a gem in Geneva

Like many, Martha Sanchez needed a job. Little did she know that the job would turn into a career in fine jewelry that has lasted over 50 years.

These days, Sanchez is working three days a week at State Street Jewelers, a place she’s been since 1976 when it was known as Anderson’s Jewelers. It was sold to Jeff Hampton, the current owner, in 1985 and renamed State Street Jewelers.

“My husband was working two jobs and going to school and our little apartment in St. Charles raised the rent from $155 to $165, so I figured I’d better get a job,” Sanchez says. “A friend was working at Anderson’s Jewelers, so I went in and Bob Anderson had gone to school with my father. I learned a lot from Mr. Anderson.”

She realized she loved helping others.

“How can you not like jewelry and diamonds?” she says. “It’s mostly about the people. I love being able to talk to someone who comes in with grandma’s ring and maybe doesn’t like the design. We’re able to make a new piece they can enjoy or refurbish it so they’re not afraid it’s going to fall apart. We get to share in everyone’s special occasion — what can be better than that? The birth of a child, engagements. Emotionally it’s nice to see and share with people, and I’ve made some great friends.”

Little boys and girls who used to tag along while mom shopped are now grown up and coming in for their own engagements. It’s one of the unique blessings Sanchez has been afforded.

“People will come in that I remember coming in as kids with their moms who are now looking for engagement rings and having babies,” she says. “Just recently I had some friends’ kids who I’ve known since they were born and I helped them pick out rings. It’s just a blessing to do it.”

State Street Jewelers has certainly been blessed to have an associate like Sanchez. If diamonds are one-of-a-kind marvels, Sanchez certainly is one as well.

“My grandparents came over from Italy and settled in Geneva, so I’m third generation,” Sanchez says. “My mom and dad were involved in a lot of community service. Dad was on the park district board for 20 years and was even president for a while. It’s like a legacy of community service. Geneva is a good place to be. I’m blessed to be around so many caring people.”

Giving back is among the greatest gifts State Street Jewelers can give, and Sanchez is a big part of it.

“I’m in charge of a lot of donations and outreach because we work with a lot of different charities,” she says. “The community supports our store, and we feel honored to give back. I’ve worked with wonderful people and have some great customers.”

One of those wonderful people is her own daughter, Shannon.

“She’s been here 10 or 15 years now,” Sanchez says. “She’s been coming in since high school. I can remember days where she had a carpool from Rosary, got dropped off here and cleaned glass. It’s all gone by in a flash.”