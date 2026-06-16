Paddle and explore on the river this summer

Through October, the Forest Preserve District of Kane County is holding monthly kayaking sessions that progress from learning basic flat-water skills to doing 7-mile river paddles. (Photo by Lauren Swanson, provided by the Forest Preserve District of Kane County)

There’s nothing like being out on the water on a hot summer day. Whether you’re looking for an active workout on the river or want to learn, here are some ways to get out on the water.

Watercraft launches

This year, Kane County opened five new non-motorized watercraft launches to improve access to the Fox River. These launch sites are a “universal design,” meaning they can be used by people of all abilities and ages, making an easy entry point for kayaks, canoes and paddleboards with beautiful river views.

Part of the Fabulous Fox National Water Trail, the launches are located at:

Montgomery Park in Montgomery

Clark Island in Batavia

SEBA Park in South Elgin

William C. Bartels Park in East Dundee

Riverfront Park, a new riverside park in Carpentersville

Kayaking series

Whether you’re a kayaking pro or it’s a sport you’ve been meaning to try, the Forest Preserve District of Kane County has you covered with its 2026 kayaking series. Through October, these monthly sessions progress from learning basic flat-water skills to doing 7-mile river paddles.

Each session, participants will receive dry-land instruction on basic kayaking techniques from an experienced instructor. Afterward, you’ll take to the water for a naturalist-led exploration of the local ecology. As the summer progresses, folks can choose increasingly longer and more technical paddles for intermediate skill levels.

Upcoming sessions include:

A beginner 4.5-mile paddle from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, and Sunday, Aug. 2, at Ferson Creek Park in St. Charles

An intermediate 7-mile paddle from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Voyageur Landing Forest Preserve in Elgin

An intermediate 6-mile paddle from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at McCullough Park in Aurora

For more information or registration, visit www.kaneforest.com.