Kane County is growing greener

BEC native planting collaboration on the Fox River with the Illinois Smallmouth Alliance. (Photo provided by Batavia Environmental Commission)

It’s not easy being green.

But thanks to the combined efforts of municipal committees and commissions, as well as foundations and individuals, the outdoors remain green, fresh and sustainable.

Sugar Grove resident Mary Ochsenschlager has been a volunteer steward for Bliss Woods Forest Preserve for many years. She says it’s a wonderful way to volunteer, offering good exercise, new friendships and the good feeling of making a difference in the community.

“Our open spaces are our living history,” she says. “They work hard for everyone, even those who don’t visit them. They absorb and hold heavy precipitation, preventing flooding. They filter and cleanse runoff and release it slowly into streams. They provide homes and food for native plants and animals, and they provide recreation, beauty and mental and physical healing for people. They do all this better when invasive species are kept at bay and removing them is the volunteers’ most important work.”

Geneva NRC event planting trees at Sandholm Park. (Photo provided by Batavia Environmental Commission)

Ochsenschlager says many of the Kane County Forest Preserves and natural areas hold workdays on a regular basis and new volunteers are needed.

Geneva’s Natural Resources Committee (NRC), which promotes awareness and conservation principles, is a subcommittee of the city’s Strategic Plan Advisory Board.

“The NRC is an authentic group that is made up entirely of volunteers that give their time to improve the lives of others and the environment,” says Jay Womack, chair of the NRC. “Their greatest legacy may be the way they have inspired and motivated thousands of volunteers to take action and make a difference in Geneva.”

It hosts a pair of fundraisers every year for the Greening Geneva initiative that reforests the parkway tree canopy which has been impacted by the Emerald Ash Borer.

In addition, the NRC hosts work days at the Fabyan Forest Preserve, creating and maintaining gardens, cleaning up the banks of the Fox River and other environmentally-friendly projects around the community.

BEC and Friends of the Fox partner to present Dam Night Out, an educational program to enhance public knowledge about the history and ecological effects of dams on the Fox River. (Photo provided by Batavia Environmental Commission)

Similarly, St. Charles’ Natural Resources Commission collaborates with the community to conserve, preserve, protect and enhance St. Charles’ natural resources and to raise awareness and make recommendations concerning environmental issues within the city.

Likewise, the Batavia Environmental Commission advises the city government in developing policies to support environmental issues as well as the city’s commitment to the Greenest Region Compact. In order to spread the word about its actions, the commission works with the community to develop educational programs, events and materials to promote environmental causes.

Since 1972, The Conservation Foundation has improved the health of area communities by preserving and restoring natural areas and open space, protecting rivers and watersheds and promoting stewardship of the environment.

Believing that every person, regardless of where they live or their social-economic status, deserves clean water, clean air, nutritious food and safe access to nature as a way to be healthy and happy, The Conservation Foundation envisions a sustainable region.

Through education and collaboration, The Conservation Foundation strives to protect natural areas that provide habitats for wildlife and places where people can enjoy nature.

It aims to create public and private partnerships that accelerate the pace of land preservation and allow people to benefit from and enjoy clean and healthy streams, wetlands and lakes. What’s more, through the efforts of The Conservation Foundation, people have a greater understanding today of conservation issues and are embracing them in order to preserve the environment.