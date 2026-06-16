Discover the charm of downtown Batavia

The Batavia Boardwalk Shops — open Fridays from 11 a.m.–5 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m.–4 p.m. — showcase 10 colorful micro-shops operated by local makers and entrepreneurs. (April Duda Photography/April Duda Photography)

Downtown Batavia — one of the vibrant Tri-Cities in Kane County — comes alive each summer with small-town charm, lively events and locally owned experiences. Located in Chicago’s western suburbs, Batavia offers an easy getaway filled with shopping, dining, entertainment and scenic riverfront beauty.

Explore more than 30 locally owned shops and boutiques throughout downtown, each offering a unique small-business experience. Step inside the English-style garden shop at Farmdog Flowers for fresh flowers, plants and charming gifts; discover thoughtfully curated home décor at A Rooted Home, where timeless classics meet unexpected finds; browse nearly 8,000 square feet of vintage treasures and refurbished furniture at Warehouse 55; and shop seasonal produce, specialty foods, and farm-fresh favorites at Rosewood Farm & Market. For a one-stop shopping experience, visit Wilson Street Mercantile, home to four boutiques under one roof featuring women’s and children’s clothing, gifts, home décor and handmade goods.

The Batavia Boardwalk Shops — open Fridays from 11 a.m.–5 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m.–4 p.m. — showcase 10 colorful micro-shops operated by local makers and entrepreneurs. Visitors can browse handcrafted goods, specialty foods, books, fashion, art and unique gifts while supporting small businesses.

Follow @bataviaboardwalkshops on Facebook and Instagram for seasonal events, promotions and updates.

Batavia Boardwalk Shops Downtown Batavia celebrates its history during Boo Boo Days, July 10–12, held in conjunction with Windmill City Festival weekend. (APRIL DUDA)

A beloved summer tradition for more than 32 years, the Batavia Farmers’ Market brings more than 50 vendors to North River Street every Saturday from 8 a.m.–12 p.m., May through October. Shoppers will find farm-fresh produce, flowers, baked goods, honey, artisan products and locally raised meats.

On select Wednesdays in June, July and August, evening markets coincide with the River Rhapsody Concert Series from 5–8 p.m., creating a festive atmosphere filled with live music, local food and community gathering.

Downtown Batavia celebrates its history during Boo Boo Days, July 10–12, held in conjunction with Windmill City Festival weekend. First introduced in 1956 as a community sidewalk sale, Boo Boo Days began when local merchants showcased clearance and overstock merchandise along downtown sidewalks — a simple concept that quickly grew into a cherished summer tradition.

Today, the event blends nostalgic charm with the energy of a vibrant downtown, featuring sidewalk sales and special programming throughout Batavia’s historic district. Visitors are invited to spend the weekend downtown enjoying vintage displays, a festive atmosphere and a unique shopping experience that creates a playful, throwback celebration of Batavia’s rich retail history.

Take in the beauty of the Fox River along the Batavia Riverwalk, complete with playgrounds, picnic areas and public art. History lovers can visit the Batavia Depot Museum, while art enthusiasts can explore the colorful Art of the Fox murals behind City Hall or snap a photo at the Peace Bridge selfie station.

Whether you’re visiting for the day or planning a weekend outing, downtown Batavia offers the perfect mix of shopping, dining, entertainment and community spirit all summer long. Follow Batavia MainStreet on Facebook and @downtownbatavia on Instagram for events, a downtown directory, and weekly happenings.