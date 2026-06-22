St. Charles Park District has. full calendar of events in July

To mark America’s 250th birthday, the St. Charles Park District staff from across all of its facilities have put together a host of activities, specials and discounts. Visit visit stcparks.org/july-4th to learn more. (Photo provided by St. Charles Park District)

It’s a multi-day birthday celebration for the country as the St. Charles Park District invites the community out for festive fun, super deals and a chance to win prizes.

To mark America’s 250th birthday, the St. Charles Park District staff from across all of its facilities have put together a host of activities, specials and discounts.

“From toddlers to seniors, our park district is proud to bring the community together with a wide variety of activities that celebrate 250 years of America — honoring our past while creating new memories for every generation,” said Erika Combs, public relations and marketing manager for the St. Charles Park District.

Looking for a fitness challenge to recharge your summer workouts? Join the 250,000 Step Challenge for members of the Norris Recreation Center in St. Charles. Members are tracking daily steps to earn 250,000 steps by July 31 for a prize. Norris members will also have a chance to win a reward for completing a 2.5 mile walk or run in the Star-Spangled Stroll/Spring on Friday, July 3 or join the All-American Workout Day on July 4.

For a fitness challenge in the water, Swanson Pool invites swimmers to dive into the challenge of completing 250 laps from June 1 to July 4, pushing through the distance for a special reward.

“It’s brand new for this summer and a great workout,” said Cayla Greenfield, aquatics manager for the St. Charles Park District. Greenfield said the pool has a core number of lap swimmers who visit daily and will have completed the challenge in no time to earn their celebratory prize.

Swanson Pool and the Otter Cove Aquatic Park will each host fun on July 3 with the All-American Splash Bash featuring festive treats and decorations and for those who love their selfies, snap a few to post and tag the park district too. Regular admission rates apply for the pool and aquatic center, as well as regular Friday hours.

At Pottawatomie Park the River View Mini Golf will have a limited-edition 250th celebration golf balls for purchase. Book time aboard a serene cruise for special public cruises times on July 4th at 11 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:45 p.m., 4 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. aboard the Paddlewheel Riverboats. Tickets for the cruises can be purchased online and inside the Pottawatomie Community Center.

Also located along the Fox River, Pottawatomie Golf Course is a nine-hole course that winds around east edge of the Fox River. Wear red, white, or blue on the greens July 1-4 for a chance to win a dozen golf balls at the short course.

The park district staff at Hickory Knolls Discovery Center has created the Great American Nature Quest at its facility adjacent to James O. Breen Community Park. The scavenger hunt, available through July 3, is a perfect family fun and pair it with playtime on the nature-inspired play area, a walk through the trails or step inside the facility and cool off while visiting some of the animal ambassadors. Admission to Hickory Knolls is free.

This year’s fireworks finale on July 4 will be even bigger than years past featuring an electrifying finish with a dazzling cascade of color. Attendees will enjoy DJ entertainment, food trucks, special photo selfie spots, giveaways and more. Be sure to claim your spot downtown St. Charles. Viewing sites are located at Mt. St. Mary Park and Langum Park. Fireworks launch at DARK.

Whether it’s trying a fitness challenge or chilling poolside, there’s no shortage of fun for all ages to celebrate America’s 250th birthday with the St. Charles Park District.

“We’re excited to celebrate this historic anniversary by offering opportunities for people of all ages to connect, stay active and have fun together,” said Holly Cabel, Director of Parks and Recreation for the St. Charles Park District. “These events reflect the spirit of community that has always been at the heart of our parks and programs.”

For specific details, visit stcparks.org/ july-4th.