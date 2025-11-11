Geneva baby and children’s boutique grows with the next generation

Little Barn Baby features comfort items for young ones — from blankets to bibs — as well as nursery décor. (Photo provided by Little Barn Baby)

When Sylvia Torres first opened Little Barn Baby nearly six years ago in Geneva, she initially had to think back to her own days as a new mother when ordering items for the store. Now that she’s a grandmother, she’s got her own crew to test out the merchandise.

“As I babysit my grandkids, I’m starting to realize what are practical items a baby might need, which impacts what I sell at the store,” Torres says.

Her granddaughters — both under the age of 2 — help put a lot of products to the test. For example, Torres was initially reluctant to sell baby clothing with magnetic fasteners. Once she tried them with her grandkids, she realized how much easier they make dressing little ones and started selling them in the shop.

“If we love these items, then hopefully our customers will too,” Torres says.

The concept for Little Barn Baby came up at her other store, Little Red Barn Door, when a vendor mentioned making onesies. Torres ordered a few, which sold out quickly.

Both Little Barn Baby locations carry apparel for babies through age 5 years, including pajama sets, pants, rompers, bodysuits, sweaters, shirts, coats and jackets. (Photo provided by Little Barn Baby )

“People loved them and asked if they could have more,” Torres says. “There aren’t a lot of baby boutiques around here and I saw this as an opportunity to bring one to the community.”

A year later, she opened a second location of the baby boutique in downtown Naperville.

Both locations carry apparel for babies through age 5 years, including pajama sets, pants, rompers, bodysuits, sweaters, shirts, coats and jackets. Little Barn Baby also features comfort items for young ones — from blankets to bibs — as well as nursery décor.

With the holidays around the corner, Little Barn Baby will be ready with gift options such as pajamas, stuffed animals and holiday apparel. The store also is expanding its selection of books and toys.

“We recognize people are looking for one-stop shopping when buying gifts so we’re branching out with items to go with the clothes,” Torres says.

In the future, Torres hopes to offer events and workshops in the mezzanine level of the store. Programs could include pumpkin decorating and story times for kids. She’d also like to offer classes for moms, such as learning to make baby blankets. Check out their Facebook and Instagram feeds for more details.

Knowing how challenging it can be to shop with little ones, Little Barn Baby offers online shopping with the option for store pickup at either location — 15 S. Third St. in Geneva and 123 S. Washington St. in Naperville. Visit www.littlebarnbaby.com for online shopping or more details about the shop.