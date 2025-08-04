These local parenting resources help you stay ahead of the curve

Throughout the Kane County region, parents can find resources to help them respond to their families’ deepest needs and find success at giving their children a strong and healthy start in life. (Photo provided by Kane County Health Department )

Parenthood brings many rewards. From the first smiles and giggles to the moment a child heads out the door to college and all the cuddles and other quiet moments, the list of joys can be endless.

But the task of raising children also brings a host of challenges, many of which can be unique to each child but also, at the same time, common across families of all kinds.

“Parenting can be hard and isolating,” said Kim Peterson, Director of Community Health for the Kane County Health Department. “When you’re dealing with something difficult with a child, it can be so challenging.

“And parents may not have any idea what to do, or where to turn, and may believe they are the only ones experiencing this. But we can promise them: They are not and there are people waiting to help.”

Throughout the Kane County region, parents can find resources to help them respond to their families’ deepest needs and find success at giving their children a strong and healthy start in life.

The resources can take many forms.

At West Aurora School District 129, for instance, the district recognized the needs facing families in its community. In 2024, District 129 opened the Jeff Craig Family Resource Center to serve as a central source for families of students in the community to find help addressing key challenges.

The Craig Center “was created to help remove barriers that can stand in the way of student success,” said Anna Gonzales, District 129’s director of community affairs. “Whether it’s food insecurity, mental health, or physical well-being, our goal is to support the whole child—so that students can focus on learning and thriving in school.”

The Craig Center initiative positions staff in all District 129 schools to refer students to a long list of community partners. For instance, students needing medical care can find help through VNA Health Care. Other students may receive other forms of assistance for a wide range of needs, including shelter, clothing, nutrition, family counseling and suicide prevention, among others, Gonzales said.

And the community has responded to the offers of help, Gonzales said, as 687 students received help in the Craig Center’s first year of operation.

Just as with the Craig Center in District 129, Peterson said the county Community Health Department has also worked for years to establish itself as a hub to connect parents and families with the resources they may need.

Now in its 26th year, the county’s All Our Kids (AOK) Early Childhood Networks helps to coordinate resources among a network of more than 60 public and private community organizations, aiding in education, health care, literacy, fitness and recreation, nutrition, counseling and behavioral health, shelter and more.

In more recent years, the county has introduced ways for parents to help other parents, through its Parent Cafe groups. Offered each month in both Spanish and English in locations in Elgin and Aurora, Parent Cafes allow parents to connect with both caregivers and peers to share their experiences and discuss challenges and possible solutions.

“To hear from other parents that they’ve struggled with the same things you are, and work through it together, it’s just so powerful,” Peterson said.

But even if parents don’t know what help to request, Peterson said help can be just a phone call away, through the county’s information and referral specialist at 331-312-0060.

KANE COUNTY PARENTING RESOURCES

Academic Assistance & After-School Care

Boys & Girls Clubs of North Central Illinois – Locations in South Elgin, Elgin, Batavia and Aurora offer homework help and programs to boost literacy, financial literacy, STEM education and more.bgcncil.org

– Locations in South Elgin, Elgin, Batavia and Aurora offer homework help and programs to boost literacy, financial literacy, STEM education and more.bgcncil.org St. Charles Public Library – Offers homework help, test prep and tutoring for learners from kindergarten through adulthood, including Spanish-language and ESL support. HelpNow by BrainFuse is available daily from 2 to 11 p.m.scpld.org

– Offers homework help, test prep and tutoring for learners from kindergarten through adulthood, including Spanish-language and ESL support. HelpNow by BrainFuse is available daily from 2 to 11 p.m.scpld.org YWCA Elgin – Offers ESL and family literacy programs, with childcare provided during classes.ywcaelgin.org

– Offers ESL and family literacy programs, with childcare provided during classes.ywcaelgin.org Salvation Army Tri-Cities Corps – After-school care for grades K–5, including crafts, snacks, indoor/outdoor play and homework support.salvationarmy.org

Early Childhood Assistance & Child Care

Chicagoland Fussy Baby Network – A program of the Erikson Institute offering phone support from infant care specialists for parents dealing with crying, sleeping or feeding struggles.erikson.edu

– A program of the Erikson Institute offering phone support from infant care specialists for parents dealing with crying, sleeping or feeding struggles.erikson.edu One Hope United – Childcare and early learning centers in Elgin and Aurora, with a focus on kindergarten readiness.onehopeunited.org

– Childcare and early learning centers in Elgin and Aurora, with a focus on kindergarten readiness.onehopeunited.org Two Rivers Head Start – Kindergarten readiness and preschool services for income-eligible families in Kane and DeKalb counties.trhsa.org

– Kindergarten readiness and preschool services for income-eligible families in Kane and DeKalb counties.trhsa.org Learning Tree – Since 1978, has offered preschool and early education at sites in Elgin, Huntley and Algonquin. Preschool for All services available to qualifying families.learningtreechild.com

– Since 1978, has offered preschool and early education at sites in Elgin, Huntley and Algonquin. Preschool for All services available to qualifying families.learningtreechild.com Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) – State-funded assistance to help eligible parents afford childcare for children under 13.illinoiscaresforkids.org

Counseling & Behavioral Health

Kane County Behavioral Health 360 – Powered by CredibleMind, this online portal offers resources on mental health, behavior and self-care.crediblemind.com

– Powered by CredibleMind, this online portal offers resources on mental health, behavior and self-care.crediblemind.com Aunt Martha’s Health & Wellness – Provides behavioral and mental health care, substance use treatment, and strategies for stress, relationships and decision-making.auntmarthas.org

– Provides behavioral and mental health care, substance use treatment, and strategies for stress, relationships and decision-making.auntmarthas.org Fox Valley Hands of Hope – Offers grief support programs for children, families and adults.fvhh.net

– Offers grief support programs for children, families and adults.fvhh.net Northwestern Medicine – Provides intensive behavioral health support for teens ages 13–18.nm.org

Spiritual & Peer Support

Parent Café – Peer-led, structured conversations in emotionally safe spaces where parents discuss challenges and joys. Free and open to the public; childcare provided.kanehealth.com

– Peer-led, structured conversations in emotionally safe spaces where parents discuss challenges and joys. Free and open to the public; childcare provided.kanehealth.com Parent Pathway – A Christ Community Church program in St. Charles/South Elgin and Aurora offering guidance and resources for Christian parenting from conception through high school.ccclife.org

– A Christ Community Church program in St. Charles/South Elgin and Aurora offering guidance and resources for Christian parenting from conception through high school.ccclife.org Embrace Parenthood – A St. Patrick Parish ministry offering hangouts, discussion groups and support for raising children in the Catholic faith.stpatrickparish.org

Nutrition & Crisis Support

School Food Pantries – Many area public school districts offer food pantries to assist economically struggling families.

– Many area public school districts offer food pantries to assist economically struggling families. Food Pantries & Shelters – Resources available from Aurora Interfaith Food Pantry, Food for Greater Elgin, Lazarus House, PADS of Elgin, Salvation Army, FISH Food Pantry and more.

– Resources available from Aurora Interfaith Food Pantry, Food for Greater Elgin, Lazarus House, PADS of Elgin, Salvation Army, FISH Food Pantry and more. Community Crisis Center (Elgin) – Assists families dealing with domestic violence, sexual abuse, economic distress and shelter emergencies.crisiscenter.org

Free & Low-Cost Child Recreation

Kane County Forest Preserve District – Offers youth programs for nature education and outdoor play.kaneforest.com

Local Park Districts – Free activities include playgrounds, skate parks, trails, and events like “Movies in the Park.” Financial aid available for fee-based programs.