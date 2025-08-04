Pack up your pooch and explore these pet-friendly spaces

It’s ‘the dog days of summer,” and we mean that quite literally.
Dogs are welcome throughout Kane County, and these eateries and parks will have you and your best friend living your best lives during this sun-filled time of year.
Restaurants and Cafés
Preservation
513 S. 3rd St., Geneva
The outdoor scene at this downtown Geneva restaurant is unmatched, and dogs are welcome along the left-hand side of the huge patio.
Two Brothers Roundhouse
205 N. Broadway Ave., Aurora
True to its name, this iconic restaurant takes the form of a circle complete with a courtyard that welcomes patrons and their pooches.
Old Republic Kitchen + Bar
155 S. Randall Road, Elgin
Dogs are welcome at this restaurant’s expansive outdoor space, which features a menu of American favorites and events like live music and bingo, all summer long.
Elder + Oat
124 W. Main St., West Dundee
Furry friends are welcome at this coffee shop’s back deck, and baristas will gladly make a pup cup of whipped cream for all who stop by.
Town House Café
105 N. 2nd Ave., St. Charles
Make plans for you and your favorite four-legged reading buddy to do some al fresco dining at this charming spot inspired by the bookshop next door.
Parks and Trails
Bark Park
40W101 W. Main St., Batavia
Visitors to this space within West Main Community Park will find a small pavilion, agility equipment, wooded areas and even a swimming pond for water-loving pups.
Gregory Island Dog Park
100 E. Indian Trail Road, North Aurora
This picturesque spot smack-dab in the Fox River features two areas, one for small dogs and another for larger breeds. Visitors should note that a perimeter fence does not block access to the river in the section for bigger dogs.
Stuart Sports Complex Dog Park
39W546 Baseline Road, Sugar Grove
Dogs can get all their energy out at this 15-acre fenced complex, which is divided into two sections—one for large dogs 35 pounds and over, and another for small breeds.
Fox River Bluff West Forest Preserve
5N753 Illinois State Route 31, St. Charles
Enjoy nature together at the off-leash dog area within this forest preserve. As many as three dogs per person are allowed.
Aurora Woods
40W032 Hankes Road, Aurora
An ecological treasure trove, this forest preserve features wetlands, prairie plants, and an area set aside for dogs to romp and play.
East Side Sports Complex
3565 Legacy Blvd., St. Charles
The dog park at this large complex includes interactive play features perfect for Fido.
Visitors can access the space via the parking lot off Commerce Drive from Kautz Road.
River Bend Community Park
6N517 Geneva Ave., St. Charles
Dogs can run, jump and socialize at this community spot, which even features a doggy water fountain for those who work up a thirst.
James O. Breen Community Park
Campton Hills and Peck Roads, St. Charles
This off-leash dog spot is more than two and a half acres, and features activity stations and specially-made equipment for play.