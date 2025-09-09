Catch the action off the field at 11 local sports bars, pubs and breweries

Postseason baseball is on the horizon, and the new football season has arrived — great news for sports fans. But the action isn’t limited to the TV. Visit these local establishments and become part of the excitement yourself.

Stockholm’s Restaurant & Brewery

306 W State St., Geneva

www.stockholmsbrewpub.com

Catch your team playing at this micro-brewery in downtown Geneva. Make sure to add in plans for their Sunday brunch!

Alter Brewing + Kitchen

12 S. First St., St. Charles

www.alterbrewing.com

Live music from local performers happens every Thursday at 6 p.m. Check out the Alter Brewing Facebook page to see who’s scheduled this week.

Brother Chimp Brewing

1059 W. Orchard Road, North Aurora

www.brotherchimpbrewing.com

Last year’s inaugural Radler Ride was so successful that the second one is set for Sept. 21. Join a casual, guided ride along the Fox River from Brother Chimp Brewing to Pollyanna Brewing in St. Charles — all while supporting a great cause: Project Mobility. For $25, enjoy the ride, good company and Radler drafts at both breweries.

Fatsoz Bar & Grill

959 Villa St., Elgin

www.fatsoz.com

Whether it’s karaoke, bingo or country line dancing, Fatsoz offers something fun in addition to being a great American bar and grill. Visit the website for a full list of special events.

Flagship on the Fox

100 S. Riverside Ave., St. Charles

www.flagshiponthefox.com

Enjoy live music from 6 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday, and play bingo at 7 p.m. each Tuesday.

Open Range Southwest Grill

1 Golfview Lane, Sugar Grove

www.openrangegrill.com

A $500 cash giveaway is scheduled for Sept. 30 and on future final Tuesdays of each month. Team Trivia takes place Wednesdays from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The Pub

221 Main St., Maple Park

www.thepubmaplepark.com

Play trivia on Mondays at 7:30 p.m. and Music Bingo on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. Catch live music every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Riverlands Brewing Company

Indulge in weekend food trucks at Riverland Brewing Company in St. Charles. (Photo provided by Riverland Brewing Company )

1860 Dean St., Unit A, St. Charles

www.riverlandsbrewing.com

Enjoy high-quality ales and lagers during weekly happy hours, including the Sunday Night Keg Kickers Social House, which features 25% off drafts from 6 p.m. until last call. Check the website for live music and food truck schedules.

Rookies Sports Bar & Grill

2486 Bushwood Drive, Elgin

1996 S. Kirk Road, Geneva

1545 W. Main St., St. Charles

www.rookiespub.com

Atomic Bingo is here! Play Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. in Elgin and Geneva, and Wednesdays at the same time in St. Charles.

Sturdy Shelter Brewing

Join Trivia with Oliver on Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. at Sturdy Shelter Brewing in Batavia. (Photo provided by Sturdy Shelter Brewing )

10 Shumway Ave., Batavia

www.sturdyshelterbrewing.com

Live music and food trucks are often on tap at this cozy brewery, housed in a building that dates back to the mid-1800s. Join Trivia with Oliver on Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m.

Two Brothers Roundhouse

205 N. Broadway, Aurora

www.twobrothersbrewing.com

Every Thursday night, catch the Still Not Friday comic showcase from 8 to 10 p.m., with no cover charge. Free distillery tours and tastings are offered Sundays at 2 p.m. Vinyl lovers, don’t miss the record show on Sept. 20 at 10 a.m., presented by Midwest Music Marketplace.