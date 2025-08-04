Explore local wineries, breweries and cideries in Kane County

Broken Brix Homebrew Shop Winery Cidery
Location: 225 W. Main St., St. Charles, IL 60174 | 630‑377‑1338 | homebrewshopltd.com
Founded in 2018 as part of a long-standing homebrew supply shop, Broken Brix produces small‑batch craft wine, cider and mead on-site, alongside local and imported beers. It also features a tasting and tap room where patrons can sample their house-made beverages.
Geneva Wine Cellars & Tasting Room LLC
Location: 227 S. 3rd St., Geneva, IL 60134 | 630‑232‑8888| genevawinecellars.com
This tasting room offers themed weekly wine flights along with charcuterie-style boards featuring meats, cheeses and crackers. Guests can enjoy live music on the outdoor patio.
Plank Road Tap Room
Location: 39W149 Plank Rd., Elgin, IL 60124 | plankroadtaproom.com
This seven-acre property features a front porch, patio, tap room—and a half-mile nature trail. The venue serves a curated selection of wines (local and international), artisan ciders, draft beer and whiskeys.
Riverlands Brewing Company
Location: 1860 Dean St., Unit A, St. Charles, IL 60174 | 630‑549‑6393 | riverlandsbrewing.com
Established in 2019 on the banks of the Fox River, Riverlands focuses on high-quality lagers. Weekends feature rotating food trucks and live music performances to complement its beer offerings.