Explore local wineries, breweries and cideries in Kane County

Broken Brix Homebrew Shop Winery Cidery

Location: 225 W. Main St., St. Charles, IL 60174 | 630‑377‑1338 | homebrewshopltd.com

Founded in 2018 as part of a long-standing homebrew supply shop, Broken Brix produces small‑batch craft wine, cider and mead on-site, alongside local and imported beers. It also features a tasting and tap room where patrons can sample their house-made beverages.

Geneva Wine Cellars & Tasting Room LLC

Find charcuterie, wine flights and more at Geneva Wine Cellars & Tasting Room. (Photo provided by Geneva Wine Cellars & Tasting Room LLC)

Location: 227 S. 3rd St., Geneva, IL 60134 | 630‑232‑8888| genevawinecellars.com

This tasting room offers themed weekly wine flights along with charcuterie-style boards featuring meats, cheeses and crackers. Guests can enjoy live music on the outdoor patio.

Plank Road Tap Room

Location: 39W149 Plank Rd., Elgin, IL 60124 | plankroadtaproom.com

This seven-acre property features a front porch, patio, tap room—and a half-mile nature trail. The venue serves a curated selection of wines (local and international), artisan ciders, draft beer and whiskeys.

Riverlands Brewing Company

Indulge in weekend food trucks at Riverlands Brewing Company in St. Charles. (Photo provided by Riverland Brewing Company )

Location: 1860 Dean St., Unit A, St. Charles, IL 60174 | 630‑549‑6393 | riverlandsbrewing.com

Established in 2019 on the banks of the Fox River, Riverlands focuses on high-quality lagers. Weekends feature rotating food trucks and live music performances to complement its beer offerings.