Patio dining along the Fox River in Kane County and beyond

Enjoy the warm weather by choosing to dine outside with family, friends, and pets! These Fox River restaurants provide excellent service and delicious food, and while their indoor atmospheres are inviting, their beautiful open-air spaces are not to be missed. Feel free to dine with the whole family at the dog-friendly restaurants below marked with an asterisk.

Fox Republic Brewing Co., Yorkville*

Beginning at the southernmost restaurant on our list, Fox Republic Brewing Co. is Yorkville’s one and only craft brewery. Serving up ales and smiles, this first stop on our patio tour is perfect for those looking for a local beer. Fox Republic also provides various pizzas and stuffed pretzels, as well as rotating food trucks on weekends. Their patio is open now, so come and crack open a cold one made locally!

Riverview Diner, Montgomery

For those looking for classic American fare, Riverview Diner in Montgomery is a great place to dig into both a savory burger and a sweet stack of pancakes. Many of their dishes also have a spicy Mexican twist, harnessing flavors like chorizo and fajita. With seating overlooking the river, this restaurant’s views are what make this the place to be.

Craft Urban, Aurora

Brittany + Brock Craft Urban in Aurora. (Alma Photo + Video/Alma Photo + Video)

Craft Urban is a rare gem of the Aurora restaurant scene. Their take on American favorites not only allows their chefs to experiment with flavor but also nudges their customers to try things outside of their comfort zone. By working with local farms, Craft Urban’s menu is uniquely theirs, from their neighborhood-favorite Buffalo Cauliflower to their iconic Craft Burger. Dive into these dishes from the comfort of their outdoor space for any meal from brunch to late bites.

Bulldogs Cellar and Bar, Batavia*

Bulldogs Cellar and Bar in Batavia. (Photo provided by Bulldogs Cellar and Bar)

Fancy a game of darts or pool? Or is the karaoke stage more your scene? Bulldogs Cellar and Bar in Batavia’s a hotspot of fun all week. Have all your favorite beers alongside savory appetizers and pizza on their patio, complete with a stunning view of the iconic “Peace” bridge. They welcome patrons of all walks of life, both two-legged and four-legged!

Atwater’s Restaurant, Geneva

Maybe an elevated and sophisticated dining experience is what you are searching for. If so, look no further than Atwater’s Restaurant in Geneva. Attached to the quaint Herrington Inn & Spa, their well-seasoned chefs provide elegant delicacies from breakfast to dinner. Atwater’s has been rated one of the most romantic restaurants in Kane County, making it the perfect spot for an elegant night out with your special someone. Take in their riverside views from either the patio or gazebo.

Alter Brewing, St. Charles*

This trendy spot is one of St. Charles’s staples. With their unique American bites and ice-cold home-brewed beers, Alter Brewing is not to be missed. This location is the company’s first full-service brewery and restaurant, and it features two outdoor patios that run 365 days a year. Feel free to bring Fido along for a complete family meal!

Salerno’s On the Fox, St. Charles

Take a tour of Italy right from the banks of the Fox River at Salerno’s! Their menu is full of Italian favorites, from pasta to pizza to entrees, made with the freshest ingredients. Other than their tasty food, their inviting atmosphere is what keeps their customers coming back. Enjoy a meal on the river fit for Venice!

Bleuroot, West Dundee

Bleuroot’s inventive cuisine aims to take the customer on a journey through flavor with local farm-fresh food. Their variety of dishes take inspiration from tastes all over the world: from the hearty southern states to the tangy Middle East, all the way to the tropical freshness of Polynesia. Their patio provides the perfect summer ambiance, taking your restaurant experience to a whole new level.

Riverbottom Coffee & Ice Cream Co., Algonquin*

Looking to satisfy that sweet tooth or your need for caffeine? Situated a block away from the Fox River, Riverbottom Coffee & Ice Cream Co. is one of the leading sweet treat parlors in Algonquin. Ice cream flavors change frequently, but there are always gluten-free, dairy free, and vegan options available. Your furry friend can also delight in a scoop of their special dog-friendly ice cream made from peanut butter, bananas, and yogurt. Soak in the sun with America’s favorite frosty dessert!

Vickie’s Place, McHenry*

Vickie’s Place aims to bring the fun and sun of the beach to McHenry’s riverbanks on the Fox. With lip-smacking bar food and stellar views, this last stop on our outdoor patio tour is not only the perfect food spot for you, but also for your pet! Vickie’s Pooch Porch is one of the most inviting places for your pup to enjoy. They will receive a doggie mat, water bowl, and their own curated dog-friendly menu complete with both entrees and treats. Head on over to Vickie’s Place, where every day feels like vacation!