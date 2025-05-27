Glow all summer long with a simple guide to self-care and beauty

A healthy summer glow is attainable for everyone with just a few simple tips to keep in mind. (Metro Newspaper Services )

Summer brings sunshine, longer days, and a chance to refresh not just your wardrobe but also your self-care and beauty routines. With the heat, humidity, and increased sun exposure, it’s essential to adjust your habits to stay healthy, hydrated, and glowing from the inside out. Here are some simple tips to help you feel and look your best this season.

Prioritize Sun Protection

Sunscreen is a summer must, regardless of your skin tone. Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30, reapplying every two hours, especially after swimming or sweating. Opt for lightweight, gel-based formulas or tinted sunscreens that offer both protection and a skin-perfecting base. Don’t forget areas like your ears, the tops of your feet, and your scalp. A wide-brimmed hat and UV-blocking sunglasses can enhance your style while providing extra protection.

Keep Skin Hydrated and Light

As the weather warms up, swap heavy creams for lighter, hydrating products. Gel moisturizers, hyaluronic acid serums, and facial mists are great for maintaining moisture without clogging pores. For a fresh, minimalist makeup look, try a tinted moisturizer, a dab of cream blush, and waterproof mascara. Incorporate a gentle weekly exfoliation to remove dead skin and keep your glow intact, using a mild scrub or a chemical exfoliant with AHAs or BHAs.

Hair Care for Hot Days

Sun, saltwater, and chlorine can dry out your hair. Protect it with a leave-in conditioner or hair oil before swimming, especially if you have color-treated hair. UV-protectant sprays can help prevent fading. Consider air-drying your hair more often to avoid heat damage, and try loose braids, buns, or ponytails—stylish and practical ways to manage frizz and stay cool.

Stay Cool From the Inside Out

Hydration goes beyond your skincare routine—it’s crucial to drink plenty of water throughout the day. Carry a reusable water bottle and consider infusing it with cucumber, mint, or citrus slices for an extra refreshing boost. Eating seasonal fruits like watermelon, strawberries, and cucumbers, which are packed with water and antioxidants, will help nourish your skin and keep it glowing.

Indulge in Restorative Rituals

After long, active days, take time to unwind and recharge. Treat yourself to a cooling sheet mask, a foot soak with Epsom salts, or a lavender-scented body oil before bed. A good night’s sleep rejuvenates both your skin and energy levels. Establishing a calming summer evening routine—whether it’s meditation, journaling, or stretching—can help you stay grounded and fully enjoy the season’s vibrancy.

Summer is a time to embrace life’s simple pleasures. By adjusting your self-care and beauty habits, you can protect your skin, nourish your body, and glow from within—all while enjoying every sun-filled moment.