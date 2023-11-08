Thank You letters to Kane County Area Veterans

Veteran Wayne Srail: Thank you SO much for your service. You were just a young boy when drafted and were so brave! You were shot in the chest we are so thankful for your bullet proof vest that protected you and kept you safe. Thank you for keeping US safe! Amanda Thomas

Veteran Edward G. Wilhusen: Dear Ed, Hope this “thank you” makes your day. You were barely out of high school when drafted to serve in Vietnam. Thank you for your dedication to your country and our family. We’ve had a awesome 51 year marriage journey together & hope for many more years to make memories. You’re a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. I will be forever grateful that you made it home. I love you and the life we’ve made together. Love always, Annette Wilhusen

Veteran Richard Lee Seehafer: I want to express my deepest gratitude for enlisting in the U.S. Army during a difficult time of our history. As we go through challenges to our democracy now, I am so proud to fly our flag you fought to defend! Peggy Sue Seehafer

All Veterans: Thank you for your service. Michael G Riebe

Veteran Duke Wolenberg & All Veterans: Thank you for your service to our country. Your courage, sacrifice, and dedication have made our nation a better place. We are forever grateful for your willingness to put your lives on the line to protect our freedom.On Veterans Day, and every day, we salute you. Claire Leegard

Veteran Norbert Paul: Dear Dad, I just want to take a minute to express just how grateful I am to you for all the freedoms I have and have enjoyed throughout my life. I am indebted to you for having risked your life in order for me to be so fortunate. I often hear your stories of all you endured during your term in the Vietnam War. I cannot fathom what you went through and how difficult it really must have been for all of you there. The atrocities you bore witness to and also the light-hearted stories of monkeys and the locals. What a life you have led. Coming from another country all those years ago and fighting for our rights here in the US. Thank you, Dad, a million times over. There is a special place in heaven for you and all that fought so selflessly. Andrea Paul

Veteran Justin Morgan: Thank you for your service and dedication to this country, Justin! Your sacrifices have never gone unnoticed. Because of your courage and bravery, this nation is a better place! Thank you for your service! Emily Morgan

Veteran Rich Westman: Thank You for your service and continued patriotism. You may not know this but growing up with a father who served made me proud and instilled values in me that I hold dear in life. Thank you for taking an intermission on your college to enlist during Vietnam. I hear the stories of you heroics as Military Police in Japan. Thank you for your watchful oversight of a major burn unit with troops coming from the front line; I can’t help but to feel proud that I call you dad. Thanks Soldier. Lucas Goucher

Veteran Doug Walsh: You served our country in Vietnam, 3 tours on the front line, with a sense of honor and commitment. Thank you for putting country first. Greg Schildmeyer

Veteran Karen Marie Frieders: Thank you for your courage and selfless actions you put forth defending our freedom. You’re a true American Hero. Karen Frieders

Veteran James Huver: We want to thank James Huver for serving in the 510 Sapper Co 2005-2009. Thank you for your service to this country. Your bravery, sacrifice, and strength do not go unnoticed, and we will always be indebted to you for all that you have given to the country. I would like to thank you very much for your service! Love The (Kathryn) Keenons

Veteran Alexander Krause Jr: Dear Dad,How can we begin to say thank you for all you’ve taught us over the years? As a Dad, a Grandfather and a Veteran, we are beyond proud of you. We are grateful for the values you have instilled upon each of us as your children, and taught these same traits...integrity, respect, kindness, and accountability to each of your five grandchildren. We love that you still keep us in line by making sure we continue to be our best (even on days when it’s not so easy!). We are blessed to have you. Love Your Children- Kimberly, Jennifer & Christopherand your Grandchildren- Connor, Michael, Matthew, Cassandra & Olivia Peggy Sue Seehafer Kim Eskeli

Veteran Wilfred C. ‘Dink’ McCleod: Dear veterans of the Vietnam War, thank you for putting your souls on the line and exposing your physical selves to the chemicals of war. Your sacrifices did not go unnoticed or unappreciated. Because of the great service and work from the dedicated Military, everyday citizens can enjoy peace of mind and feel safe in our daily lives. Hopefully the stories and teachings will live on forever and motivate others to serve our great nation. Thank you for your loving sacrifice and dedication to us, the United States of America. Kim Maloney

Veteran Jeffery Monahan: Dad, I admire you for your strength in times of turmoil, calmness in times of chaos, and wisdom in times of stupidity. Our country was lucky to have such strong and courageous men like yourself to serve in Vietnam. Your family is proud of you!! We love you!!! Kimberly Lee

All Veterans: Thank you for your sacrifice. Kim Gigl

Veteran Chester Matysiewski: Thanks Dad for teaching me the principles of our country. Larry Matysiewski

Veteran Jack Moore: My dear step dad Jack is turning 93 this week. He was a wonderful husband to my dear mama (Marjorie) that passed away in 2021. He was a veteran of the Korean War. He entertained the troops on a special basketball team. He still wakes up every morning to do his stretches and “calisthenics”. He’s loved and I honor him dearly. ❤️ Lisa Walden

All Veterans: I’d like to say thank you to all Veterans especially my Vietnam brothers and sisters for what we endured both at home and abroad! Semper Fi 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Veteran Al Scott

Veteran Jan Simpson: Thank you for your service. You are amazing and wonderful person. Amazing friend and mother. Suzanne King

Veteran Robert A Rader: Thank you to my dad, Sgt.R. Rader USMC, from your son, Sgt. T. Rader USMC

Veteran James Edward Taylor: Thank you for your sacrifices so that we may have freedom. All perished are not forgotten. I would like to say a huge thank you to all of the Veterans who fought for our freedom, and a special thank you to my husband. Me and the rest of our family are so proud of you and all that you’ve accomplished and thankful for your sacrifices every day. Christina Taylor