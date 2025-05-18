Wheaton North brings home sixth straight DuKane Conference tennis championship

Death, taxes and Wheaton North winning the DuKane Conference boys tennis championship.

The Falcons, under the guidance of veteran coach Eric Laird, claimed their sixth straight DuKane Conference title Saturday at St. Charles East with 65 points.

“Our strength is our depth,” Laird said. “All our kids contributed. There is great parity in this conference. There are a lot of great players and teams. We had a lot of tiebreakers and super tiebreakers. It is exciting. We are in a tough sectional at Willowbrook. York and Glenbard West are very strong. We want to qualify singles and doubles players to the state finals.“

Will Marshe, at No. 3 singles, was the lone individual winner for the conference champs.

Placing second was the No. 3 doubles team of Charlie Sindelaar and Evan Ciotti.

The fourth doubles team of Elliott Conway and Milo Saenz along with No. 1 singles player Gavin Kelly placed third.

St. Charles North’s No. 1 doubles team of seniors Ben Goddard and Cole Weddle defeated Mike Hauenstein and Quinn Lindsay of Wheaton Warrenville South 6-1, 6-2 in the title match.

“We try to keep rallies going,” said Goddard. “We want to be consistent.”

Said Weddle: “We want to dictate play right away. It means a lot and is a great accomplishment to win the conference as seniors.”

St. Charles North coach Sean Masoncup praised his talented duo.

“In the middle of the season we decided to put Cole and Ben together,” Masoncup said. “They’re a model of consistency. They won the conference today and will be the No. 1 seed in doubles at the sectional next weekend. They are a testament to our program. They are great communicators.”

The fourth doubles team of Neal Bhate and Josh Denz placed first.

Geneva senior Tyler Masoncup, a four-year varsity performer, defeated Eddie Morales of Glenbard North in the finals at No. 1 singles, 6-2, 6-3.

“Winning the DuKane Conference singles championship means a lot,” said Masoncup. “I just wanted to be consistent. My serve was good but can be better.”

Geneva coach Ryan Barabasz was pleased with Masoncup’s title.

“He is consistent and always figures it out,” said the Geneva coach. “The DuKane Conference has so many good players. To win the No. 1 singles championship is quite an accomplishment. He finds a way to win.”

Geneva’s third doubles team of Tyler Haney and Will Perez claimed top honors. The fourth doubles team of Levi Tucker and Connor Levin was second.

St. Charles East boasted two champions.

Teige Donehoo defeated Andrew Murkowski of Glenbard North in the title match of second singles. Ryan Cameron and Wes Sternowski won the title at No. 2 doubles.

Batavia got a second-place effort from Jack Nelson and Matthew Vrba at second doubles while the No. 1 doubles team of Eric Otten and Caleb Sharda and the No. 3 doubles team of Jonathan Folkerts and Brayden Korn took third. Lucas Hubert placed third at No. 3 singles.

