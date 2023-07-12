St. Charles East 2023 graduate Jake Zitella forgoing college, signing with New York Mets

ST. CHARLES – Jake Zitella’s Major League Baseball career began with an unexpected phone call.
And quite the fashion sense to boot.
Zitella, the 2023 St. Charles East graduate, was drafted with the 486th overall pick by the New York Mets on Tuesday in the 16th round.
“I was actually in the basement of my house just with my brother, Joey,” Zitella said Wednesday. “I did not have a great outfit on: I was wearing a bathing suit, my girlfriend’s basketball shooting shirt with no socks on.”
Zitella confirmed to the Chronicle he is forgoing his planned collegiate baseball career with the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and is signing with the Mets. The terms of his pending contract were not disclosed with the Chronicle.
“[The Mets] were [involved with me during the season]. I felt like there were a couple other teams that were more interested, but I’m happy with the Mets. I’m ready to get started. ...” Zitella said. “[Urbana-Champaign] obviously, they wanted me to go to the school, but I’m very happy they recruited me and all that.”
Zitella’s immediate plans are to fly to St. Lucie, Fla., on Friday to report to the Mets’ spring training facility for a physical Saturday. The rest is to be determined.
Suffice to say, “it was a pretty exciting moment” for the 5-foot-11, 193-pounder, whose favorite major leaguer is current Mets infielder Francisco Lindor. Now he gets the opportunity to play within the same organization.
“I find it cool I’m going to the Mets and that’s where he is,” Zitella said.
In his senior season with the Saints, Zitella batted .484 with a .570 on-base percentage and .945 slugging percentage with 13 doubles, nine home runs and 39 RBIs. Defensively, Zitella had 53 putouts in 65 chances with just four errors defensively at third base in leading the Saints to conference and regional titles.
St. Charles East 2020 graduate Cole Conn was selected with the second pick of the 12th round by the Oakland Athletics, the 346th overall pick.
A text message and phone call to Conn were not immediately returned.
This story will be updated.