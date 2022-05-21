Girls Soccer: Joliet Catholic storms back to beat Kaneland for third straight regional title

MAPLE PARK – The mission isn’t complete yet for Joliet Catholic.
Class 2A state runner-ups last season, the Angels notched another milestone for their senior class that has helped the program to three consecutive regional titles in their high school career with their 3-1 victory over host Kaneland in Friday’s Class 2A Kaneland Regional final.
The Angels (14-5-1) trailed 1-0 at the half, but fought back with three unanswered goals from Emma Gruber, Sophia Aiello and Isabella Berta to spoil the Knights’ (15-5-1) bid for their first regional title since 2016 and first-ever on their home field.
“Just making it this far [during] my three years of playing has really been so memorable,” Gruber said. “I love this team. [As seniors], we’ve all been just so close all three years. It really is something special, and having all the underclassmen pick-up and play with us really is something special.”
“Just amazing. I love all these girls so much on and off the field,” Gruber continued. “We all just bond so well and I think that’s what makes our team so good and [we] work together on and off the field and that really helps.”
The Angels advance to Tuesday’s sectional semifinal vs. Benet at 5 p.m. at Wheaton Academy.
Gruber missed the first three games of the season due to a concussion, but is evidently a steady force for the Angels, who have nine seniors. She also suffered a torn quad last year
“Everyone has injuries,” Gruber said. “It’s really something you have to overcome. It’s always lingering behind you; you just have to pick yourself up and you have your team to do that, too.”
Kaneland’s offense began to gain steam midway through the first half, and Brigid Gannon’s feed from the left corner on a small attack helped spark it. Gannon flipped the ball over to Jade Schrader in the box and she was promptly fouled to allow Emily Kunzer a chance at a penalty kick. Kunzer knocked it in it for the 1-0 lead with 11:20 left.
The Angels, however, picked up their defensive pressure in the second half to limit Kaneland’s ability for offensive chances up top.
That helped lead to offense, as Berta’s cross over to Gruber 10 minutes into the second half was able to hit home for the equalizer.
Gruber then had another chance off of a corner, but Aiello was able to corral the rebound off of Knights goalie Natalie Myers to take the lead.
Myers stood tall with 14:21 remaining when teammate Faith Brandonisio tried to clear a ball in the box from the ground, but it tripped an an Angel in traffic, prompting set piece chance. Brynn Higgins dumped a small pass over to Berta in a quick-hand-off-like motion for the strike, but Myers was able to save it cleanly.
Berta, eventually, struck gold on the insurance goal with 8:27 left to ensure the season could comfortably continue.
“Hats off to JCA. They started winning the 50-50 balls and that’s a difference-maker,” Knights coach Scott Parillo said. “Unfortunately, we go from winning 1-0 at half to losing 3-1. But a lot of credit goes to them. I told the girls I just had so much fun this year. It is a cast of characters. It truly is a cast of characters. They had me laughing so much this year through all the stuff that we had to go through.”
“Over the last two years, these girls were resilient, they just made it fun and we had a blast,” Parillo continued. “It’s unfortunate that it didn’t work out for us today, but we’re returning everybody but five [graduating seniors].”
The Knights graduate Kaitlyn Luetgert, Audrey Salamon, Avery Erickson, Kathryn Kurz and Brandonisio.
“I feel like we have a really deep connection beyond the soccer field and I feel like that’s really important as a team,” Erickson said. “And, that meant a lot to me [over my three-year career].”
“The tournaments [will always stand out], for sure,” Erickson continued. “My freshman year, I went to Wisconsin with this team and the tournament to Springfield was super, super fun. It was a really good team bonding thing for us.”