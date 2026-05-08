The Need for Diverse and Bilingual Voices in Child Advocacy

Every child in foster care deserves an advocate who understands them, not just their situation, but their culture, language, and lived experience. At CASA Kane County, that belief is driving a growing need for more diverse and bilingual volunteers.

Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA volunteers, work closely with children who have experienced abuse or neglect. Children come from a wide range of familial and cultural backgrounds, and English may not be the primary language spoken in their homes. In these cases, communication is only part of the challenge. True understanding goes deeper.

When a child sees someone who reflects their culture or speaks their language, it can create an immediate sense of comfort. It allows them to open up more freely and feel seen in a system that can otherwise feel overwhelming. Bilingual and culturally aware volunteers help bridge gaps that might otherwise limit how a child’s story is shared and understood.

For some volunteers, this work becomes deeply personal. Building trust with a child takes time, but shared language and cultural understanding can help lay that foundation more quickly and authentically.

Beyond communication, diverse perspectives strengthen advocacy. Volunteers gather information, speak with key individuals in the child’s life, and make recommendations that help guide important decisions. Having advocates who can recognize cultural nuances ensures those recommendations are more complete and centered on the child’s needs.

Becoming a CASA volunteer does not require a background in law or social work. Training and support are provided throughout the process. What matters most is compassion, consistency, and a willingness to show up.

By expanding its network of diverse, bilingual volunteers, CASA Kane County is working to ensure that every child has someone who truly understands them. To learn more, visit CASA Kane County online at casakanecounty.org and take the first step toward making a difference.

CASA Kane County

100 S 3rd St., Suite 460

Geneva, IL 60134

630-232-4484

www.casakanecounty.org

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