Fresh Fir Trees Herald in Christmas

About 27 million real Christmas trees were sold last year, according to The National Christmas Tree Association. People love the rich pine fragrance and traditional home-spun joy of decorating a fresh tree. While some may balk about the shedding pine needles or the chore of providing daily water, for many, the charm of a real Fraser Fir or Balsam Fir is worth the effort.

While some may balk about the shedding pine needles or the chore of providing daily water, for many, the charm of a real Fraser Fir or Balsam Fir is worth the effort.

Check the water level daily, making sure the base of the tree is always submerged. Place your tree away from a heat source, then decorate it and enjoy a time-honored holiday tradition.

According to The Real Christmas Tree Board, Fraser Firs are one of America’s most popular Christmas trees, with their crisp fragrance, blue-green needles with silvery undersides, excellent needle retention, and stiff branches to accommodate decorations.

The Board explains that Balsam Firs are among the most fragrant of all species. The Balsam Fir has relatively short, dark green needles, along with an excellent form, making it a good choice for displaying ornaments.

Choosing a fresh tree is environmentally friendly, which seems counter-intuitive as the tree is cut down. However, many tree farmers operate sustainably, and replant trees that are removed each year.

According to The Board, a live tree spends about eight years growing before it is harvested. It produces oxygen, provides habitats for wildlife, and preserves green space across North America. A live tree is also 100 percent recyclable and biodegradable.

