Some Shows You See, This One You Experience!

On December 4, 1956, Sam Phillips of Sun Records gathered his boys together for a momentous occasion: an epic jam session where musical giants explored the roots of rock together. Six decades later, Sam invites you back to see Elvis, Johnny, Carl, and Jerry Lee perform their greatest hits in the immersive world of Sun Studio!

Experience a holiday miracle as you travel back in time to Memphis and get up close with four legends of rock ‘n roll. It’s truly authentic, from the motorcycle on Union Ave right down to the Moon Pies and Cracker Jack snacks at Taylor’s Good Food.

The critics have heaped praise on Million Dollar Quartet at Stolp Island Theatre, noting the contagious joy that the actor/musicians bring to the stage in Paramount’s rocking rendition, and admiring the immersive environment of the show. More importantly, the audiences have shared their thoughts:

“Our family ranged in age from 72 to 12. We all agreed... this is probably one of the best musical/theater performances we’ve ever attended!”

“I’ve been to many Chicago performances; this was by far the best!”

“Outstanding talent and very entertaining.”

“Very talented musicians and singers. And I appreciated talking to a live person on the phone to make the arrangements.”

“I’ve been to Sun Studio and this was definitely an impressive replica.”

Creg Sclavi, one of Million Dollar Quartet’s directors, thinks about the broad appeal of Million Dollar Quartet, saying, “This music and the performances are absolutely infectious. Whether you come with a feeling of nostalgia for these artists or you’re seeing the show without much background, the music is undeniably thrilling and will have you on your feet dancing. In addition, the story of these artists and Sun Records grips you.”

This holiday season, experience the fun down by the riverside at Stolp Island Theatre in downtown Aurora with Million Dollar Quartet!

Tickets: 630.896.6666 | ParamountAurora.com

Photo: Garrett Forrestal plays Jerry Lee Lewis in Paramount’s production of Million Dollar Quartet.

Paramount Theatre

8 East Galena Blvd., Suite 230

Aurora, IL 60506

Ph: (630) 896-6666

www.ParamountAurora.com

