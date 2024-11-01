Stinking Thinking and Mental Health

This election season seems to have been going on FOREVER. We’ve been inundated by speeches, articles, and opinions of friends, family, and “experts.” We often resist sharing our own opinions out of fear that others will disagree and we’ll be alone in our opinion or that we will be shamed. It doesn’t matter which position we’re talking about, the anxiety and depression for many people is the same. These are the types of thinking that results in our reluctance to just be:

Overgeneralization is what “everyone” is thinking or doing. For example, “No one likes that boss.”



is what “everyone” is thinking or doing. For example, “No one likes that boss.” Catastrophizing suggests that no matter the circumstances, something bad is always going to happen. “No matter how hard I try, I never get a promotion.”



suggests that no matter the circumstances, something bad is always going to happen. “No matter how hard I try, I never get a promotion.” Personalization is when an individual accepts blame for something outside of their control. “Every time I walk to lunch, it rains.”



is when an individual accepts blame for something outside of their control. “Every time I walk to lunch, it rains.” Mind Reading is the tendency to assume we know what others are thinking, about topics or about us, always from a negative perspective. “I could tell no one in the meeting agreed with me.”



is the tendency to assume we know what others are thinking, about topics or about us, always from a negative perspective. “I could tell no one in the meeting agreed with me.” Mental Filtering requires us to eliminate any positive statements or optional interpretation so that we are left with only negative ideas to focus on. “I know you say I’m nice and smart, but no one ever talks to me.”



requires us to eliminate any positive statements or optional interpretation so that we are left with only negative ideas to focus on. “I know you say I’m nice and smart, but no one ever talks to me.” Emotional Reasoning is based on how I feel about something as opposed to the facts of the situation. “I feel so anxious when I go into a party, no one there will like me.”



is based on how I feel about something as opposed to the facts of the situation. “I feel so anxious when I go into a party, no one there will like me.” Labeling is the application of a word or phrase to cover ideas or actions, eliminating optional interpretations. “That person is such a jerk!”



The way to reduce anxiety and depression in any circumstance is to be specific and accurate. It is vital that we recognize that every person is entitled to their opinion. The best way to feel comfortable in our opinion is to avoid using stinking thinking.

