Tips for Discussing a Transition to Supportive Living

As our parents get older, there will be a time when a discussion about sensitive matters becomes necessary. This may include finances and other estate details, but also where and how they plan to spend their remaining years.

Elderly parents may need help with making decisions, including about their residence – especially if a transition to supportive living is an option. While this conversation may seem challenging at first, there are ways to make it easier and more productive for everyone involved. Here are some tips to begin the discussion.

Make Time to Talk

Scheduling a time to have this kind of talk is important. Try to plan a day when you won’t be distracted and are free from other commitments. Important financial and life planning discussions may need several conversations, but setting time aside to begin is smart.

Focus on Important Topics

Most conversations have a natural way of veering into other topics. Be sure to talk about the important details such as estate planning, power of attorney, wills, and trusts.

Over the course of several conversations, you’ll want to go over information about your parents’ financial records, insurance, and details about their property. The goal here is to get an idea of assets and resources in the likelihood you’re asked to help them make important decisions.

Consider Long-term Care and Plan Accordingly

Another important topic is to see if your parents have a long-term care plan, should the need arise. Options for supportive living should be considered; start by touring a supportive living community like Heritage Woods of Batavia. Meet the staff, learn about care options, and help your parents understand the wide variety of benefits, including safety, social interaction, and freedom from home maintenance.

