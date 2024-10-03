The Almighty Takes the Stage in An Act of God at Paramount’s Copley Theatre

Does God care about your favorite team? Is He concerned when you ask Him to bless sneezers? An Act of God will answer those age-old questions and many more.

When God finally speaks, you might be surprised by what He has to say. In this hilarious production, a world-weary and straight-shooting God presents a new plan for humanity while fielding questions and concerns from His archangels.

Prepare to have your assumptions challenged with a rewrite for the ages as God navigates you through religious doctrine, moral dilemmas, and your own human foibles with a blend of satire and irreverent humor! The role of God will be played by Chicago favorite-gone-global Alex Weisman, with Em Modaff and Michael Turrentine as His trusty sidekicks, archangels Gabriel and Michael.

An Act of God Director Keira Fromm says, “I admire the humor and the moxie of this play. One-part late night talk show, one-part unhinged TED talk, An Act of God encourages us to face and rethink the things we hold dear. It reminds us that we can make large-scale changes in our lives. Most importantly, it recognizes that we’ve been putting our faith in outside forces for too long, and now’s the time to put that faith in ourselves.”

An Act of God is playing at Paramount’s Copley Theatre in downtown Aurora, Oct. 2 – Nov. 10, with an American Sign Language-interpreted performance on Friday, Nov. 8 at 8:00 p.m.

Also, don’t miss The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, running March 12 - April 27, 2025. Six contestants vie for a spelling bee championship in this musical comedy that sheds a humorous light on adolescents growing up under the pressure to excel.

Tickets to either show start at $40. Call 630.896.6666 or visit ParamountAurora.com , or stop by the Paramount Box Office Monday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. to save your seats!

Paramount Theatre

8 East Galena Blvd., Suite 230

Aurora, IL 60506

Ph: (630) 896-6666

www.ParamountAurora.com

Paramount Theatre Logo