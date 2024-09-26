The Two Types of Esophageal Cancer: What to Know

Esophageal cancer, though relatively rare, is a serious and often aggressive form of cancer that affects the tube connecting the throat to the stomach. There are two primary types of esophageal cancer: squamous cell carcinoma and adenocarcinoma. Each type originates from different cells within the esophagus and has distinct characteristics, risk factors, and treatment approaches.

Squamous cell carcinoma begins in the flat, thin cells that line the upper part of the esophagus. This type of cancer is most commonly associated with risk factors such as smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, and a diet low in fruits and vegetables. It is more prevalent in certain regions of the world, including parts of Asia and Africa. Squamous cell carcinoma tends to develop in the middle or upper portions of the esophagus and is often detected at an advanced stage, making treatment challenging.

Adenocarcinoma arises from glandular cells in the lower part of the esophagus, often where the esophagus meets the stomach. It is more common in Western countries, particularly among individuals with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and Barrett’s esophagus, a condition in which the normal esophageal lining is replaced by tissue similar to the intestinal lining. Obesity, smoking, and a high-fat diet are significant risk factors for adenocarcinoma. Unlike squamous cell carcinoma, adenocarcinoma is typically found in the lower third of the esophagus.

Esophageal cancer may not have symptoms in the early stages. However, once symptoms occur, they may include painful or difficulty swallowing; weight loss and loss of appetite; pain in the middle of the chest behind the breastbone (it can include chest pain, pressure, or a feeling of burning in the throat); hoarseness and persistent coughing; and/or persistent indigestion and heartburn.

Understanding the differences between these two types of esophageal cancer is crucial for prevention, early detection, and treatment. If you think you are at risk, or are showing symptoms, GI Alliance of St. Charles is here to help. Contact us today for an appointment at:

GI Alliance of Illinois - St. Charles

2455 Dean St., Suite A

St. Charles, IL 60175

Ph: (630) 208-7388

gialliance.com/st-charles-il