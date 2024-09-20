Mums for the Win!

If chrysanthemums were an Olympic event, they might win the gold medal, since the name “chrysanthemum” comes from the Greek words meaning “flower” and “gold.” The golden, plus bronze, yellow, purple, scarlet, and white mums, adorn late summer and fall gardens with bountiful seasonal splendor and a sweet/spicy fragrance. Whether flanking front porches, lining garden beds, or hanging in baskets, chrysanthemums herald autumn.

The experts at Countryside Flower Shop, Nursery & Garden Center in Elburn share how to keep your mums in top shape for this season, and when properly tended, potentially for years to come.

Members of the daisy family, mums can bloom in the Midwest for about eight weeks. If you intend to plant your mums and hope they return next year, choose “garden mums,” which are perennials marked for “hardiness zones 5 to 9.” In contrast, “florist mums” are short-term annuals, lasting for one season. Both varieties look similar, so check the label for your preferred choice.

When planting mums, experts recommend spacing them closely together — but not touching — to encourage air flow and for maximum visual impact. Check the pot containing the mum, and if the soil is dry, soak the bottom of the pot in water until moist, about five minutes. Remove the mum from the container, dig a hole to accommodate the roots, and plant in a sunny, well-drained location. Tamp down the soil and then water thoroughly.

Mums require about six hours of direct sun each day for maximum blooming. Water them when the top of the soil is just starting to dry. While they don’t like to dry out, too much water can destroy the roots. Mums love temperatures between 60 to 75 degrees.

