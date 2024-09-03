Revealing the Magic: The Full Monty Musical Shines on Paramount Theatre Stage

Paramount Theatre is kicking off their 13th Broadway Series season with the perfect show for the times, The Full Monty, playing August 21 - October 6! Layoffs, outsourcing, and a changing world cannot stop these guys from tackling their issues around identity and masculinity and baring their souls to one another.

Dave, Jerry, and friends take you on their healing journey in this laugh-out-loud, feel-good musical. They keep the dance moves coming and their family guessing as they put together one show that they hope will salvage their egos and change everything! A 10-time Tony Award nominee, The Full Monty is a working-class musical that works for tips.

Meet the guys of The Full Monty: Jerry Lukowski (played by Ben Mayne), Dave Bukatinsky (Jared David Michael Grant), Harold Nichols (Jackson Evans), Malcolm MacGregor (Adam Fane), Ethan Girard (Diego Vazquez Gomez), and Noah “Horse” T. Simmons (Bernard Dotson).

Get your tickets today to see these hardworking steelworkers demonstrate their skills on and off the job. This will be a memorable outing for friend groups – groups of 10 or more get special savings! Open Captioning show is Oct. 2 at 7:00p.m. and American Sign Language interpretation is Oct. 4 at 8:00 p.m.

This season at Paramount Theatre promises four musical blockbusters - a year’s worth of comedy, drama, and music to satisfy every taste starting with The Full Monty. The Broadway Series follows that with family favorite (and the regional premiere of) Disney’s Frozen The Broadway Musical; then Waitress, a musical exploration of one woman’s attempt to collect the right ingredients for her life; and Cats, reinvented the Paramount way for a new generation of feline fans!

Individual tickets range from $38-$68, or subscribe to the 2024-25 Broadway Season and get 2 free shows when you buy 2. Call 630.896.6666, visit ParamountAurora.com , or visit the Paramount Box Office Monday - Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Paramount Theatre

8 East Galena Blvd., Suite 230

Aurora, IL 60506

Ph: (630) 896-6666

www.ParamountAurora.com