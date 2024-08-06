Senior Eye Health Month: Resources and What to Know

Senior Eye Health Month is recognized each year in August. The focus is to help older adults be proactive with their eye health, to become aware of any issues they may have, and to learn about any treatments that can help.

As we age, our bodies undergo many changes, and often require a little extra care. Our eyes and eyesight are no different.

There are many eye health problems related to age, which can occur suddenly and without symptoms. Dry eyes, for example, affect people of all ages, but can worsen as we get older. This is just one reason why staying on top of annual eye exams and eyeglass or contact prescriptions is so crucial. There are some other common, treatable conditions to be aware of that can develop in older adults, including:

Cataracts

This is a condition where the eye’s natural lens becomes “cloudy.” Proteins in the lens of the eye can break down and cause things to look hazy, blurry, or less colorful.

Glaucoma

Pressure inside the eye can damage the optic nerve. If left untreated, glaucoma can cause partial or complete vision loss.

Age-related Macular Degeneration

This condition affects the retina and can reduce middle vision, but doesn’t affect peripheral vision.

The good news is that many eye issues can be corrected if found early and treated, making regular checkups particularly important to staying healthy and active as we age.

Visit this page for a wealth of information and resources on eye health.

For more information or questions on addressing healthy vision for seniors, and to discover how supportive living communities can help older adults stay proactive with their eye care, visit gardant.com/heritagewoodsbatvia or call us at 630-406-9440.

Heritage Woods of Batavia

1079 E. Wilson St

Batavia, IL 60510