Celebrate National Blueberry Month With Your Own Blueberry Plants

While we celebrate the red, white, and blue on July 4th, we can devote the whole month of July to blue, as July is National Blueberry Month. Fifty years ago this month, the U. S. Senate and House of Representatives passed a joint resolution to honor this delectable fruit and recognize July as Blueberry Month.

Packed with flavor and nutrition, blueberries are a superfood loaded with heart-healthy antioxidants and vitamins. According to blueberry.org , in the U.S., farmers in 26 states produce blueberries commercially.

And with good care, sunshine, and water, you can grow amazing blueberries, too! According to the experts at Countryside Flower Shop, Nursery & Garden Center in Elburn, the sun will encourage your blueberry bush to produce more fruit, so you should plant it in a spot that can receive six to eight hours of full sun daily.

Most blueberry bushes need to be planted three to four feet apart from each other to allow for maximum growth. Ideally, plant multiple varieties of blueberry bushes together to support better pollination and fruit production.

Blueberries have a shallow root system, which can cause them to dry out easily. Watch the moisture level: when the top few inches of soil are dry, water your plants thoroughly – about one to two times a week, depending on the weather.

When to pick the blueberries? According to Countryside, when your berries start to turn a deep shade of blue, they’re ready. Blueberries that drop easily into your hand are also ripe. If you need to tug on the berry, it’s not ready to be picked.

To enjoy blueberries next year too, protect your plants during the winter. Countryside advises adding a four- to six-inch layer of mulch around each plant’s base. Make sure to deeply water them one last time before the ground freezes.

